Indiana’s Zane Grothe Scorches American Record with 4:07.2 500 Free

2017 U.S. WINTER NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Indiana was on fire to open night 2 of the 2017 U.S. Winter Nationals in Columbus, Ohio. In the first men’s race of the session, Zane Grothe represented the Hoosiers’ postgrad group by scorching an American and U.S. Open Record in the 500 free. Grothe hit the wall in 4:07.25, taking over a full second off the former mark of 4:08.42 done by Texas’ Clark Smith at the 2017 NCAA Championships.

Former record holder Smith, who still holds the NCAA Record, swam the 500 free earlier today at the Texas Invitational. He led the heats with his 4:14.40, but has scratched out of tonight’s final.

Splits Comparison By 100: Zane Grothe vs. Clark Smith 500 Free

Swimmer 1st 100 Split 2nd 100 Split 3rd 100 Split 4th 100 Split 5th 100 Split Final Time
Zane Grothe (2017) 47.58 50.49 50.32 49.68 49.18 4:07.25
Clark Smith (2017) 47.34 50.13 49.97 50.86 50.12 4:08.42

Grothe battled closely with fellow U.S. National Teamer Mitch D’Arrigo of Florida through the first 350 yards. Grothe turned on the gas in the final 150, blowing away the field and creating a dominant lead down the final stretch. His final two 100 splits were both sub-50. With a 49.18 to close, Grothe cemented his status as the fastest man of all time in the event.

That was a huge best time for Grothe per the USA Swimming database, which shows his former best as a 4:12.98 from 2015. D’Arrigo wound up a few seconds back for silver in 4:10.78, while Marwan El Kamash brought in another medal for the Hoosiers with his 4:16.10 for bronze.

All-Time Top Performers: Men’s 500 Yard Freestyle

Place Swimmer Time
1 Zane Grothe 4:07.25
2 Clark Smith 4:08.42
3 Peter Vanderkaay 4:08.54
4 Tom Dolan 4:08.75
4 Townley Haas 4:08.92
6 Jean Basson 4:08.92
7 Felix Auboeck 4:08.95
8 Michael Klueh 4:09.32
9 Sebastian Rouault 4:09.48
10 Fynn Minuth 4:09.55

6 Comments on "Indiana's Zane Grothe Scorches American Record with 4:07.2 500 Free"

Goose

Raise your hand if you saw this coming.

…put your hands down you filthy liars

E+Gamble

Zane always comes to swim fast. It’s such a pleasure watching him. I love how he just gets after each swim? Nice swim Zane. 💪

Josh Davis

That’s so awesome!! He’s a good dude too! Way to go Zane!!

Wowdamn

Swim of the century

