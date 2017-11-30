Freshman Katz Comes up Big with 45.3 100 Back Split at Texas Invite

2017 TEXAS INVITATIONAL

The 2017 Texas Invitational continued on Thursday night with the 200 free relay, 500 free, 200 IM, 50 free, and 400 medley relay. Both top seeds, Clark Smith and Leah Smith, scratched out of tonight’s 500 free. Clark Smith reportedly withdrew from the 500 free final due to a heart condition.

MEN’S HIGHLIGHTS:

The Texas men bookended the meet with relay wins. Ringgold’s scorching 18.41 on the 2nd leg of the 200 free relay helped the Longhorns (1:16.13) meet the NCAA ‘A’ standard. In the 400 medley relay, both Texas (3:06.11) and Arizona State (3:07.44) met the NCAA ‘A’ mark, though the Longhorns’ A team was disqualified for an early takeoff.

Texas freshman standout Austin Katz was a key player in helping the Horns secure their NCAA spot. Despite their A relay being disqualified, Katz came up big with a 45.34 backstroke split to help the B relay to victory. Katz dropped nearly 2 seconds from his best time, which stood at a 47.06 before tonight. He was significantly faster than reigning NCAA runner-up John Shebat‘s 46.83 leadoff on the A relay. Additionally, Casey Melzer‘s (52.50) breast split on the B relay was much faster than Austin Temple‘s (53.37) split on the A relay.

Stanford’s Abrahm DeVine put up one of the highlight swims on the men’s side, breaking 1:42 for the first time in the 200 IM. DeVine shot off the blocks to take the early lead with a 21.96 fly split and controlled the race all the way through, knocking 3 tenths off his best time to win it in 1:41.99. Arizona’s Nick Thorne, an Olympic Trials semifinalist, also had a big swim, taking nearly 2 seconds off his best time with a 1:42.76 for 2nd place. Both should safely make the NCAA meet based on last season’s invite time of 1:44.34. Texas’ Sam Stewart isn’t far off that mark after breaking 1:45 for the first time and taking 3rd with his 1:44.97 tonight.

The men’s 500 free went to Grant Shoults, who overtook Texas star Townley Haas at the halfway point and never looked back. Shoults won it in 4:11.34, followed by teammate Liam Egan (4:14.03) and Haas (4:14.43). Only Shoults met the NCAA ‘A’ time, but all 3 men were under the 2017 NCAA invite standard, as were freshmen Brooks Fail (4:16.21) of Arizona and Johannes Calloni (4:16.60) of Stanford. Stanford’s True Sweetser (4:16.82) was just off the mark.

Oklahoma Baptist’s David Lambert took down the NCAA Division 2 Record when he touched in 19.14 to win tonight’s 50 free. He finished on top ahead of a stacked field that included U.S. Olympian Matt Grevers (19.22), Texas All-American Brett Ringgold (19.32), Olympic sprint finalist Santo Condorelli (19.48), and Olympic gold medalist Joseph Schooling (19.50). Ringgold was under the 2017 NCAA qualifying time (19.43), as was Schooling with his 19.33 from prelims.

WOMEN’S HIGHLIGHTS:

Though no team was able to match the NCAA ‘A’ standard in the 200 free relay, both USC (3:29.96) and Texas (3:32.59) qualified for NCAAs in the 400 medley relay. The Trojans dominated the race with Hannah Weiss leading off in a 52.35 back split. Riley Scott (breast- 58.75), Louise Hansson (fly- 51.16), and freshman standout Marta Ciesla (free- 47.70) finished the job as they turned in a final time of 3:29.96.

In the first individual race, the 500 free, Texas’ Joanna Evans ripped a personal best 4:35.05 to dominate the field in an NCAA ‘A’ cut. Arizona’s Hannah Cox (4:39.49) and Texas freshman Evie Pfeifer (4:39.64) were well under the 2017 NCAA invite time of 4:41.84 as they rounded out the top 3. UCLA’s Sandra Soe was just off the mark with a 4:41.88 for 4th.

Postgrad Longhorn Madisyn Cox continued the winning streak for Texas in the 200 IM. Cox used her back half speed to take control and dominated the race in 1:54.39. Wisconsin’s Beata Nelson, who had the early lead over Cox, wound up 2nd in 1:55.36, putting her more than 2 seconds under the 2017 NCAA invite time. USC’s Riley Scott is also a likely NCAA qualifier with her 1:55.63 for 3rd, as is teammate Louise Hansson with her 1:56.30 for 4th place. UCLA’s Emma Schanz finished 5th in 1:56.51. Texas’ Evie Pfeifer doubled up, taking 6th in 1:56.82. Each of the top 6 swimmers was well under the 2017 NCAA qualifying mark of 1:57.66.

USC freshman Marta Ciesla snapped the Longhorns’ winning streak in the 50 free. She put up a personal best 22.23 in the event to out-touch Texas All-Americans Rebecca Millard (22.28) and Claire Adams (22.34). Ciesla matched the 2017 NCAA invite time (22.213), while Millard was just off it.