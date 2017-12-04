Top 20 (…+4) Quotes From Winter Nats (Video)

As the 2017 Winter Nationals wind down, SwimSwam doesn’t want the party to end. So we put together our favorite quotes from the weekend. There’s always fun topics being discussed in the media scrum, and typically a few storylines that are present throughout the duration of the meet. In this version of Top 20+ Quotes, recurring themes included:

Olympians and Pros starting to domesticate

The departure from (or hanging on to) short course swimming

IU Distance Group stepping. it. up.