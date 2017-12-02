Bronte Campbell Holding Body Together Until Gold Coast 2018

Aussie speedster Bronte Campbell raced her way through several stops of the FINA World Cup that just concluded last month, but it’s clear the 23-year-old Olympian is physically hurting. Twice a world champion back in 2015, ‘C2’, as the younger Campbell sister is often called, finished off the podium in her signature 50m and 100m freestyle events at the 2016 Olympic Games, while also settling for 8th and 7th respective places in Budapest.

However, the ailing athlete is doing her best to simply hold on to qualify for and then compete at the 2018 Commonwealth Games slated for the Gold Coast in her home state.

“I have to get everything back to normal, so I’m going to Comm Games and then I’m having a big break and just doing rehab for maybe two or three months to try to get right,’’ Campbell told The Australian this week. In addition to her ongoing left shoulder, right shoulder and right hip injuries, C2 now said the traveling and sitting during the World Cups is now affecting her back.

“I’m slowly falling apart, but we’re working hard to put it all back together and hopefully we’ll be right for Comm Games. I think that I can get through to there.’’

Campbell said she was hoping to just fight through the pain and injuries through Tokyo 2020, but her body is telling her otherwise.

“I was hoping I could just keep going and battle through (to the Tokyo Olympics) but that’s not going to happen.’’

The Commonwealth Games Trials for Australian swimming is scheduled for February 28th-March 3rd, while the Games will take place April 4th-15th, 2018.