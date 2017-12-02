200 Fly Scratch At Winter Nats Sets Up Swim-Off Rematch

2017 WINTER NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Live Results
- November 29th-December 2nd
- Bill and Mae McCorkle Aquatic Pavilion, Columbus, OH
- Short Course Yards
- Live stream (USA Swimming Homepage)
After going head-to-head in a swim-off for 18th place, Steven Thalblum and Daniel Gloude will race side-by-side again tonight as the top two swimmers in the C final, thanks to a B Final scratch.
The two were swimming off for a B final alternate position, and it would have been a three-way swim-off, had Noah Bowers not scratched. As it was, 16th-place finisher Isaiah Williams scratched, moving the two up to a tie for 17th with twin 1:48.22s in prelims. Thalblum went nearly a full second faster in the swim-off to win in 1:47.34, with Gloude fading to 1:50.67.
The two will contest everyone’s favorite triple tonight, swimming their third 200 fly races side-by-side in lanes 4 and 5 of the C final.
The only other B final scratches came in the women’s 200 back (11 seed Julia Samson bowed out) and men’s 100 free (12th-place Ryan McCoy is off the start lists). Here’s a look at the other scratches for tonight’s finals:
Women’s 200 back:
- 11th: Julia Samson
Men’s 200 back:
- 17th: Matthew Mays
- 25th: Lovre Soric
Women’s 100 free:
- None
Men’s 100 free:
- 12th: Ryan McCoy
- 23rd: Peyton Werner
Women’s 200 breast:
- None
Men’s 200 breast:
- None
Women’s 200 fly:
- 18th: Olivia Bray
Men’s 200 fly:
- 16th: Isaiah Williams
- 18th: Noah Bowers
