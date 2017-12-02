200 Fly Scratch At Winter Nats Sets Up Swim-Off Rematch

2017 WINTER NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

After going head-to-head in a swim-off for 18th place, Steven Thalblum and Daniel Gloude will race side-by-side again tonight as the top two swimmers in the C final, thanks to a B Final scratch.

The two were swimming off for a B final alternate position, and it would have been a three-way swim-off, had Noah Bowers not scratched. As it was, 16th-place finisher Isaiah Williams scratched, moving the two up to a tie for 17th with twin 1:48.22s in prelims. Thalblum went nearly a full second faster in the swim-off to win in 1:47.34, with Gloude fading to 1:50.67.

The two will contest everyone’s favorite triple tonight, swimming their third 200 fly races side-by-side in lanes 4 and 5 of the C final.

The only other B final scratches came in the women’s 200 back (11 seed Julia Samson bowed out) and men’s 100 free (12th-place Ryan McCoy is off the start lists). Here’s a look at the other scratches for tonight’s finals:

Women’s 200 back:

  • 11th: Julia Samson

Men’s 200 back:

  • 17th: Matthew Mays
  • 25th: Lovre Soric

Women’s 100 free:

  • None

Men’s 100 free:

  • 12th: Ryan McCoy
  • 23rd: Peyton Werner

Women’s 200 breast:

  • None

Men’s 200 breast:

  • None

Women’s 200 fly:

  • 18th: Olivia Bray

Men’s 200 fly:

  • 16th: Isaiah Williams
  • 18th: Noah Bowers

