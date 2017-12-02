WATCH: Arizona Wildcats 2017 HYPE Video

It’s a new year and a whole lot of new faces for the Arizona Wildcats – including their new head coach Augie Busch, who came from the University of Virginia to take over the program that his father built for decades.

As Arizona journeys east to compete in Austin at the Texas Hall of Fame Invitational this weekend, Tucson native and Arizona swimming sophomore Taylor Nations put together a hype video of her team’s season to date so far.

Among the highlights so far at the meet for the Wildcats was a 4:16.21 from freshman Brooks Fail in the men’s 500 free, which ranks him 3rd in the Pac-12 so far this season. His best time when he arrived at Airzona was a 4:26 from last year’s Winter Juniors – and in one weekend, he knocked almost 10 seconds off that number.

Arizona’s butterfliers have also had a good meet: Justin Wright now ranks 1st in the Pac-12 in the 200 fly after an NCAA Automatic Qualifying Time of 1:41.31; while Mackenzie Rumrill swam a lifetime best of 51.96 in the women’s 100 fly: a 4-tenths improvement from her previous best time at last year’s Pac-12 Championships.

Nick Thorne also impressed in the meet’s first two days: he now ranks 2nd in the Pac-12 in the 200 IM (1;42.76) and 1st in the 400 IM (3:41.47).