U.S. Nats Day 4 Prelim Scratch Report: Vyatchanin Out of 200 Back

2017 U.S. WINTER NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
- November 29th-December 2nd
- Bill and Mae McCorkle Aquatic Pavilion, Columbus, OH
- Short Course Yards
- Meet Central
- Omega Results
- NCAA Qualifying
- Live stream (USA Swimming Homepage)
- Saturday Prelims Heat Sheet
U.S. National Teamer Arkady Vyatchanin of New York Athletic Club has scratched out of this morning’s prelims of the men’s 200 backstroke. He was seeded fourth with 1:40.12. The other top-10 scratch of the morning was fifteen-year-old Abigail Harter in the 200 fly where she was seeded 7th. Harter also pulled out of the 200 breast as 21st seed.
Other big-name scratches include short course world record holding breaststroker Alia Atkinson of Jamaica and South Florida Aquatics in the 100 free. She was the 26th seed. Atkinson also scratched her event yesterday.
You can see the other scratches from Saturday morning below:
- Women’s 200 back: 21st seed – Taylor McCoy, Gold Medal Swim
- Men’s 200 back: 15th seed – Connor Blandford, Unattached Kentucky
- Men’s 200 back: 31st seed – Mitchell Whyte, Hudson Area Swim
- Men’s 100 free: 14th seed – Lovre Soric, Cal State
- Men’s 100 free: 22nd seed – Corey Main, Gator Swim Club
- Men’s 100 free: 23rd seed – Andrea D’Arrigo, Gator Swim Glub
- Women’s 200 breast: 22nd seed – Meghan Lynch, Greenwich YWCA
