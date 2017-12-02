Tonight in Sanya, China, FINA named Caeleb Dressel and Sarah Sjöström their “FINA Best Male and Female Swimmers 2017” at the FINA World Aquatics Gala “Soirée des Etoiles.”
Both Sjöström and Dressel and were named the FINA Swimmers of the Meet at this year’s World Championships in Budapest, and both have been part of multiple world record swims this year. Dressel was a member of the world record mixed 4×100 freestyle and the world record mixed 4×100 medley relay teams in Budapest. Meanwhile, Sjöström nabbed the world records in the 50 LCM free and 100 LCM free in Budapest and the 200 SCM free in August. (She also set new 50 SCM free and 100 SCM free world records this year, but they was later taken over by Ranomi Kromowidjojo and Cate Campbell, respectively).
Marc-Antoine Olivier of France and Ana Marcela Cunha of Brazil were named the FINA Best Male/Female Open Water Swimmers 2017.
You can see the other award winners below:
- Diving Athletes of the Year: Tom Daley and Shi Tingmao
- High Diving Athletes of the Year: Steve LoBue and Rhiannan Iffland
- Water Polo Teams of the Year: Croatia Men’s Team and USA Women’s Team
- Artistic Swimmers of the Year: Svetlana Kolesnichenko, Giorgio Minisini, and Aleksandr Maltsev
- Masters Athletes of the Year: Bela Banki and Maurine Kornfeld
- Swimming Coaches of the Year: Gregg Troy and Johan Walberg
- Open Water Coaches of the Year: Philippe Lucas and Fernando Possenti
- Diving Coaches of the Year: Jane Figueiredo and Zhao Wenjin
- High Diving Coaches of the Year: Kyle Mitrione and Todor Spasov
- Water Polo Coaches of the Year: Ivica Tucak and Adam Krikorian
- Artistic Swimming Coaches of the Year: Rosella Pibiri, Gana Maksimova, Tatiana Danchenko and Tatiana Pokrovskaya
Leave a Reply
1 Comment on "Sjöström, Dressel Named FINA Best Female, Male Athlete of Year 2017"
Congrats 🍾🎈🎉 to all the recipients and Team USA 🇺🇸. In addition to male high diver, male swimmer, swimming coach, water polo coach, the women’s water polo team also won.