Sjöström, Dressel Named FINA Best Female, Male Athlete of Year 2017

Tonight in Sanya, China, FINA named Caeleb Dressel and Sarah Sjöström their “FINA Best Male and Female Swimmers 2017” at the FINA World Aquatics Gala “Soirée des Etoiles.”

Both Sjöström and Dressel and were named the FINA Swimmers of the Meet at this year’s World Championships in Budapest, and both have been part of multiple world record swims this year. Dressel was a member of the world record mixed 4×100 freestyle and the world record mixed 4×100 medley relay teams in Budapest. Meanwhile, Sjöström nabbed the world records in the 50 LCM free and 100 LCM free in Budapest and the 200 SCM free in August. (She also set new 50 SCM free and 100 SCM free world records this year, but they was later taken over by Ranomi Kromowidjojo and Cate Campbell, respectively).

Marc-Antoine Olivier of France and Ana Marcela Cunha of Brazil were named the FINA Best Male/Female Open Water Swimmers 2017.

You can see the other award winners below: