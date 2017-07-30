Caeleb Dressel Named FINA’s Male Swimmer of the Meet at 2017 Worlds

2017 FINA WORLD SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

After an outstanding performance at the 2017 FINA World Championships, Team USA’s Caeleb Dressel has been named Male Swimmer of the Meet. In his first World Championships, Dressel won 7 gold medals. Individually, he won 3 World Championships titles: the 50 free, 100 free, and 100 fly. He was also a member of 4 champion relays.

2017 World Championships Performances: Caeleb Dressel

Men’s 50 free- gold medal, American Record

Men’s 100 free- gold medal, American Record

Men’s 50 fly- 4th place, American Record (semis)

Men’s 100 fly- gold medal

Men’s 400 free relay- gold medal

Men’s 400 medley relay- gold medal

Mixed 400 free relay- gold medal, World Record

Mixed 400 medley relay- gold medal, World Record

FINA bases their Swimmer of the Meet selection on the following points system: 1st place = 5 points, 2nd place = 3 points, 3rd place = 2 points, 4th place = 1 point, World Record = 2 additional points. Only individual swims are included when tallying these points.

All-in-all, Dressel garnered 16 points. His gold medal total (7) was more golds than any country other than the U.S. earned throughout the meet. Dressel and Michael Phelps are the only men in history to win 7 gold medals in a single World Championships meet. He also became the first man to win 3 World Championships gold medals in one night when he won the 50 free/100 fly double on day 7 and then finished off the day with gold in the mixed 400 free relay.

Great Britain’s Adam Peaty was a close 2nd with 14 total points. He earned 5 points for each gold (50 breast, 100 breast) and 4 World Record points for breaking the record in the 50 breast during both prelims and semifinals. China’s 2015 Male Swimmer of the Meet Sun Yang (200 free gold, 400 free gold) shares 3rd place with the USA’s Chase Kalisz (200 IM gold, 400 IM gold), as each won 2 events.

Top Male Performers: 2017 FINA World Championships

Dressel’s time drops from before U.S. Nationals to the World Championships have been huge. Most notably, he went into Nationals with a lifetime best of 52.2 in the 100 fly. He dropped it down to a 50.87 to earn his spot at Worlds, and then obliterated his best time again by a full second with a 49.86 in the Worlds final. That came just a half hour after the 50 free, and made him the first man to ever break 50 seconds in textile.

Dressel’s Time Progressions: