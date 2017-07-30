Caeleb Dressel Named FINA’s Male Swimmer of the Meet at 2017 Worlds

2017 FINA WORLD SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

After an outstanding performance at the 2017 FINA World Championships, Team USA’s Caeleb Dressel has been named Male Swimmer of the Meet. In his first World Championships, Dressel won 7 gold medals. Individually, he won 3 World Championships titles: the 50 free, 100 free, and 100 fly. He was also a member of 4 champion relays.

2017 World Championships Performances: Caeleb Dressel

  • Men’s 50 free- gold medal, American Record
  • Men’s 100 free- gold medal, American Record
  • Men’s 50 fly- 4th place, American Record (semis)
  • Men’s 100 fly- gold medal
  • Men’s 400 free relay- gold medal
  • Men’s 400 medley relay- gold medal
  • Mixed 400 free relay- gold medal, World Record
  • Mixed 400 medley relay- gold medal, World Record

FINA bases their Swimmer of the Meet selection on the following points system: 1st place = 5 points, 2nd place = 3 points, 3rd place = 2 points, 4th place = 1 point, World Record = 2 additional points. Only individual swims are included when tallying these points.

All-in-all, Dressel garnered 16 points. His gold medal total (7) was more golds than any country other than the U.S. earned throughout the meet. Dressel and Michael Phelps are the only men in history to win 7 gold medals in a single World Championships meet. He also became the first man to win 3 World Championships gold medals in one night when he won the 50 free/100 fly double on day 7 and then finished off the day with gold in the mixed 400 free relay.

Great Britain’s Adam Peaty was a close 2nd with 14 total points. He earned 5 points for each gold (50 breast, 100 breast) and 4 World Record points for breaking the record in the 50 breast during both prelims and semifinals. China’s 2015 Male Swimmer of the Meet Sun Yang (200 free gold, 400 free gold) shares 3rd place with the USA’s Chase Kalisz (200 IM gold, 400 IM gold), as each won 2 events.

Top Male Performers: 2017 FINA World Championships

  1. Caeleb Dressel, USA, 16 points
  2. Adam Peaty, GBR, 14 points
  3. (Tie 3rd) Sun Yang, CHN, 10 points
  4. (Tie 3rd) Chase Kalisz, USA, 10 points

Dressel’s time drops from before U.S. Nationals to the World Championships have been huge. Most notably, he went into Nationals with a lifetime best of 52.2 in the 100 fly. He dropped it down to a 50.87 to earn his spot at Worlds, and then obliterated his best time again by a full second with a 49.86 in the Worlds final. That came just a half hour after the 50 free, and made him the first man to ever break 50 seconds in textile.

Dressel’s Time Progressions:

Event Fastest Time Before 2017 Nationals Fastest Time at 2017 Nationals Fastest Time at Worlds
50 free 21.53(2015) 21.53 21.15
100 free 47.91 (2016) 47.97 47.17
200 free 1:48.39 (2016) 1:47.45 N/A
50 fly 23.86 (2015) 23.05 22.76
100 fly 52.22 (2016) 50.87 49.86

Leave a Reply

17 Comments on "Caeleb Dressel Named FINA’s Male Swimmer of the Meet at 2017 Worlds"

Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
Pvdh

Dressel changed everything

Vote Up50Vote Down Reply
1 hour 18 minutes ago
samuel huntington

all respect to Dressel, but Sjostrom really did it first

Vote Up0-1Vote Down Reply
24 minutes 13 seconds ago
E Gamble

We don’t compare men and women in swimming or any other sport.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
3 minutes 21 seconds ago
gregor

Great performance by Dressel, although previous champions did no have mixed relays!

Vote Up90Vote Down Reply
1 hour 14 minutes ago
WaitAMinute

Relays don’t count in the point system for swimmer of the meet honors.

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
40 minutes 31 seconds ago
Baker-King-Vollmer-Manuel

Caeleb Dressel has been freakin’ incredible!

7 gold medals. Unbelievable!

Vote Up3-1Vote Down Reply
1 hour 14 minutes ago
Dylab

I think a distinction should be made that Dressel won 7 golds including mixed relays which have not been included in past championships

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
22 minutes 36 seconds ago
