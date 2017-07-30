Sarah Sjostrom Wins Female Swimmer of the Meet Honors

2017 FINA WORLD SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Swedish sprint star Sarah Sjostrom was awarded FINA Female Swimmer of the Meet honors after her incredible performance at the World Championships in Budapest.

FINA has a points system in place for determining the swimmer of the meet, check it out below (all individual races):

1st Place – 5 pts

2nd Place – 3 pts

3rd Place – 2 pts

4th Place – 1 pt

+2 additional pts per individual world record

Sjostrom compiled a total of three gold medals and one silver individually, earning her 18 points. With two individual world records, she finishes with 22 points.

The 23-year-old won gold in the 50 free, 50 fly and 100 fly, and set world records in the 100 free (51.71) and 50 free (23.67). Despite the 100 free world record, done on the lead-off leg of the 400 free relay, she settled for silver in the individual race behind American Simone Manuel.

Katie Ledecky had three individual wins and a silver as well, earning her 18 points. However, she had no world records which pushed Sjostrom ahead.

Katinka Hosszu put up 15 points with a pair of wins in the IM events, as well as a silver in the 200 back and bronze in the 200 fly. Lilly King also put up 15 points, winning gold in the 50 and 100 breaststrokes, both in world record fashion. She also added a 4th in the 200 breast.

On the men’s side, Caeleb Dressel won with 16 points, winning three individual gold medals in the 50/100 free and 100 fly, and adding a 4th place finish in the 50 fly.