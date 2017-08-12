The Sjostrom Shockwave Continues, As Swede Clocks New SC 200 Free WR

FINA WORLD CUP – EINDHOVEN

On the heels of her own short course 100 freestyle World Record clocked yesterday in Eindhoven, Sweden’s Sarah Sjostrom fired off yet another best-ever time in the women’s 200 freestyle to close out FINA World Cup cluster #1.

Tonight in a field that included 2017 World Championships gold medalist Federica Pellegrini and always-threatening Femke Heemskerk, Sjostrom worked her front-end speed to go out ahead of the field and never look back, clocking a monster 1:50.43. Her outing registers as a new World Record, overtaking her own 1:50.78 from the 2014 Short Course World Championships.

Scorching an opening 100 split of 54.45, which included 25.99 in the opening 50 alone, Sjostrom closed in 55.98 to lead wire-to-wire and hack just under half a second off her 2014 WR mark. Comparative splits are below:

Sjostrom 2014: 26.29/28.37/28.38/27.74 = 1:50.78

Sjostrom 2017: 25.99/28.46/28.16/27.82 = 1:50.43

The Swede opted out of the 200m freestyle at the World Championships in Budapest and Pellegrini has said she will be retiring from the event in the near future. As such, the audience in Eindhoven were treated to a historic race tonight on multiple levels.

Here’s another look Sjostrom’s complete set of World Records as of today:

50 freestyle LCM – 23.67

100 freestyle LCM – 51.71

50 fly LCM – 24.43

100 fly LCM – 55.48

100 freestyle SCM – 50.58

200 freestyle SCM – 1:50.43

100 butterfly SCM – 54.61