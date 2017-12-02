2017 U.S. Winter Nationals: Day 4 Prelims Live Recap

2017 U.S. WINTER NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
- November 29th-December 2nd
- Bill and Mae McCorkle Aquatic Pavilion, Columbus, OH
- Short Course Yards
The final prelims session of the meet will feature the 200 back, 100 free, 200 breast, and 200 fly. Men’s 200 back American record-holder, Ryan Murphy, is set to compete in that event, and Nathan Adrian is set for the 100 free, an event in which he holds the meet record.
WOMEN’S 200 BACK
- American Record: 1:47.84, Elizabeth Pelton, 2013
- U.S. Open Record: 1:47.84, Elizabeth Pelton, 2013
- Meet Record: 1:49.18, Missy Franklin, 2012
- Pool Record: 1:50.55, Courtney Bartholomew, 2013
- Ali Galyer (UN-KY)- 1:53.01
- Bridgette Alexander (UN-KY)- 1:53.71
- Alina Kendzior (UofL)- 1:55.01
- Kristen Romano (OSU)- 1:55.04
- Melanie Margalis (SPA)- 1:55.05
- Alexa Kutch (DREX)- 1:55.21
- Ashlyn Schoof (UofL)- 1:55.37
- Emma Muzzy (GATR)- 1:56.47
Ali Galyer looked smooth and controlled on her way to taking the top seed for finals tonight. GalBryceyer was about 2 and a half seconds off her best time, and will need to go close to her personal best to achieve the NCAA ‘A’ cut of 1:50.99. The middle of the finals pack is bunched up tight, with only .36 seconds between 3rd and 7th place. 17-year-old Emma Muzzy managed to make another A final this weekend, posting a 1:56.47, over 3 seconds off her best time.
MEN’S 200 BACK
- American Record: 1:35.73, Ryan Murphy, 2016
- U.S. Open Record: 1:35.73, Ryan Murphy, 2016
- Meet Record: 1:36.81, Ryan Lochte, 2007
- Pool Record: 1:39.29, Cory Chitwood, 2010
- Jacob Pebley (CAL) – 1:42.02
- Ryan Murphy (CAL) – 1:42.54
- Grigory Tarasevich (CARD) – 1:43.13
- Bryce Bohman (TXLA) – 1:43.35
- Nikolaos Sofianidis (UofL) – 1:43.75
- Nicolas Albiero (UofL) – 1:43.77
- Corey Main (GSC) – 1:43.98
- Chase Kalisz (ABSC) – 1:44.13
Teammates and Olympians Jacob Pebley and Ryan Murphy went 1-2 in prelims, both swimming very controlled and relaxed races. Murphy is the American record holder in the event, with a best time nearly 6 and a half seconds faster than his performance this morning. Other Olympians Grigory Tarasevich, Corey Main, and Chase Kalisz made the A final for tonight, with Kalisz going a best time by .37 seconds. Louisville’s Nikolaos Sofianidis had a huge swim to make this final, dropping over 3 seconds from his lifetime best.
WOMEN’S 100 FREE
- American Record: 45.56, Simone Manuel, 2017
- U.S. Open Record: 45.56, Simone Manuel, 2017
- Meet Record: 46.85, Natalie Coughlin, 2007
Pool Record: 47.37, Simone Manuel, 2016
- Mallory Comerford (UofL) – 47.23
- Margo Geer (UN-AZ) – 47.54
- Kelsi Worrell (CARD) – 47.70
- Amanda Kendall (UN-IN) – 48.72
- Olivia Smoliga (ABSC) – 48.73
- Isabel Ivey (GSC) – 48.91
- Casey Franz (UofL) – 48.96
- Kackie Keire (CATS) – 49.31
In a pretty stacked 100 free field, Mallory Comerford came out on top this morning, breaking the pool record and going a season best time. 17-year-old Isabel Ivey continued her weekend of strong performances, qualifying for yet another A final. A tight race has been set up tonight between Mallory Comerford, Margo Geer, Kelsi Worrell, and Olivia Smoliga, all of whom have a best time of 47.3 or better.
MEN’S 100 FREE
- American Record: 40.00, Caeleb Dressel, 2017
- U.S. Open Record: 40.00, Caeleb Dressel, 2017
- Meet Record: 41.31, Nathan Adrian, 2014
- Pool Record: 41.35, Matt Grevers, 2010
- Michael Chadwick (UMIZ) – 42.49
- Joshua Fleagle (UN-OH) – 42.73
- Matias Koski (UN-GA) – 43.04
- Nathan Adrian (CAL) – 43.07
- Jesse Novak (Troj) – 43.96
- Andrej Barna (UofL) – 44.05
- Michael Andrew (RPC) – 44.07
- Andrew Loy (OSU) – 44.14
Michael Chadwick looked strong in his prelims performance of 42.49, and has set up what should be a good race tonight between himself, Nathan Adrian, Josh Fleagle, and Matias Koski. Adrian is the meet record holder at 41.31, which would be a considerable drop from their prelim times, but it’s possible at least one person could break it tonight. Louisville and Ohio State each got one swimmer into the A final: Andrej Barna from Louisville, and Andrew Loy from Ohio State. Michael Andrew also made the A final tonight with a decent morning swim of 44.0.
WOMEN’S 200 BREAST
- American Record: 2:03.18, Lilly King, 2017
- U.S. Open Record: 2:03.18, Lilly King, 2017
- Meet Record: 2:05.04, Laura Sogar, 2012
- Pool Record: 2:06.32, Rebecca Soni, 2008
MEN’S 200 BREAST
- American Record: 1:47.91, Will Licon, 2017
- U.S. Open Record: 1:47.91, Will Licon, 2017
- Meet Record: 1:50.73, Kevin Cordes, 2012
- Pool Record: 1:51.73, Mike Alexandrov, 2010
WOMEN’S 200 FLY
- American Record: 1:49.92, Elaine Breeden, 2009
- U.S. Open Record: 1:49.92, Elaine Breeden, 2009
- Meet Record: 1:51.02, Katinka Hosszu, 2010
- Pool Record: 1:51.02, Katinka Hosszu, 2010
MEN’S 200 FLY
- American Record:
- U.S. Open Record:
- Meet Record:
- Pool Record:
