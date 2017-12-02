2017 U.S. Winter Nationals: Day 4 Prelims Live Recap

2017 U.S. WINTER NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

The final prelims session of the meet will feature the 200 back, 100 free, 200 breast, and 200 fly. Men’s 200 back American record-holder, Ryan Murphy, is set to compete in that event, and Nathan Adrian is set for the 100 free, an event in which he holds the meet record.

WOMEN’S 200 BACK

American Record: 1:47.84, Elizabeth Pelton, 2013

U.S. Open Record: 1:47.84, Elizabeth Pelton, 2013

Meet Record: 1:49.18, Missy Franklin, 2012

Pool Record: 1:50.55, Courtney Bartholomew, 2013

Ali Galyer looked smooth and controlled on her way to taking the top seed for finals tonight. GalBryceyer was about 2 and a half seconds off her best time, and will need to go close to her personal best to achieve the NCAA ‘A’ cut of 1:50.99. The middle of the finals pack is bunched up tight, with only .36 seconds between 3rd and 7th place. 17-year-old Emma Muzzy managed to make another A final this weekend, posting a 1:56.47, over 3 seconds off her best time.

MEN’S 200 BACK

American Record: 1:35.73, Ryan Murphy , 2016

, 2016 U.S. Open Record: 1:35.73, Ryan Murphy , 2016

, 2016 Meet Record: 1:36.81, Ryan Lochte, 2007

Pool Record: 1:39.29, Cory Chitwood, 2010

Teammates and Olympians Jacob Pebley and Ryan Murphy went 1-2 in prelims, both swimming very controlled and relaxed races. Murphy is the American record holder in the event, with a best time nearly 6 and a half seconds faster than his performance this morning. Other Olympians Grigory Tarasevich, Corey Main, and Chase Kalisz made the A final for tonight, with Kalisz going a best time by .37 seconds. Louisville’s Nikolaos Sofianidis had a huge swim to make this final, dropping over 3 seconds from his lifetime best.

WOMEN’S 100 FREE

American Record: 45.56, Simone Manuel, 2017

U.S. Open Record: 45.56, Simone Manuel, 2017

Meet Record: 46.85, Natalie Coughlin, 2007

Pool Record: 47.37, Simone Manuel, 2016

In a pretty stacked 100 free field, Mallory Comerford came out on top this morning, breaking the pool record and going a season best time. 17-year-old Isabel Ivey continued her weekend of strong performances, qualifying for yet another A final. A tight race has been set up tonight between Mallory Comerford, Margo Geer, Kelsi Worrell, and Olivia Smoliga, all of whom have a best time of 47.3 or better.

MEN’S 100 FREE

American Record: 40.00, Caeleb Dressel, 2017

U.S. Open Record: 40.00, Caeleb Dressel, 2017

Meet Record: 41.31, Nathan Adrian , 2014

, 2014 Pool Record: 41.35, Matt Grevers, 2010

Michael Chadwick (UMIZ) – 42.49 Joshua Fleagle (UN-OH) – 42.73 Matias Koski (UN-GA) – 43.04 Nathan Adrian (CAL) – 43.07 Jesse Novak (Troj) – 43.96 Andrej Barna (UofL) – 44.05 Michael Andrew (RPC) – 44.07 Andrew Loy (OSU) – 44.14

Michael Chadwick looked strong in his prelims performance of 42.49, and has set up what should be a good race tonight between himself, Nathan Adrian, Josh Fleagle, and Matias Koski. Adrian is the meet record holder at 41.31, which would be a considerable drop from their prelim times, but it’s possible at least one person could break it tonight. Louisville and Ohio State each got one swimmer into the A final: Andrej Barna from Louisville, and Andrew Loy from Ohio State. Michael Andrew also made the A final tonight with a decent morning swim of 44.0.

WOMEN’S 200 BREAST

American Record: 2:03.18, Lilly King, 2017

U.S. Open Record: 2:03.18, Lilly King, 2017

Meet Record: 2:05.04, Laura Sogar, 2012

Pool Record: 2:06.32, Rebecca Soni, 2008

MEN’S 200 BREAST

American Record: 1:47.91, Will Licon, 2017

U.S. Open Record: 1:47.91, Will Licon, 2017

Meet Record: 1:50.73, Kevin Cordes, 2012

Pool Record: 1:51.73, Mike Alexandrov, 2010

WOMEN’S 200 FLY

American Record: 1:49.92, Elaine Breeden, 2009

U.S. Open Record: 1:49.92, Elaine Breeden, 2009

Meet Record: 1:51.02, Katinka Hosszu, 2010

Pool Record: 1:51.02, Katinka Hosszu, 2010

