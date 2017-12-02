2017 U.S. Winter Nationals: Day 4 Prelims Live Recap

2017 U.S. WINTER NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

The final prelims session of the meet will feature the 200 back, 100 free, 200 breast, and 200 fly. Men’s 200 back American record-holder, Ryan Murphy, is set to compete in that event, and Nathan Adrian is set for the 100 free, an event in which he holds the meet record.

WOMEN’S 200 BACK

  • American Record: 1:47.84, Elizabeth Pelton, 2013
  • U.S. Open Record: 1:47.84, Elizabeth Pelton, 2013
  • Meet Record: 1:49.18, Missy Franklin, 2012
  • Pool Record: 1:50.55, Courtney Bartholomew, 2013
  1. Ali Galyer (UN-KY)- 1:53.01
  2. Bridgette Alexander (UN-KY)- 1:53.71
  3. Alina Kendzior (UofL)- 1:55.01
  4. Kristen Romano (OSU)- 1:55.04
  5. Melanie Margalis (SPA)- 1:55.05
  6. Alexa Kutch (DREX)- 1:55.21
  7. Ashlyn Schoof (UofL)- 1:55.37
  8. Emma Muzzy (GATR)- 1:56.47

Ali Galyer looked smooth and controlled on her way to taking the top seed for finals tonight. GalBryceyer was about 2 and a half seconds off her best time, and will need to go close to her personal best to achieve the NCAA ‘A’ cut of 1:50.99. The middle of the finals pack is bunched up tight, with only .36 seconds between 3rd and 7th place. 17-year-old Emma Muzzy managed to make another A final this weekend, posting a 1:56.47, over 3 seconds off her best time.

MEN’S 200 BACK

  • American Record: 1:35.73, Ryan Murphy, 2016
  • U.S. Open Record: 1:35.73, Ryan Murphy, 2016
  • Meet Record: 1:36.81, Ryan Lochte, 2007
  • Pool Record: 1:39.29, Cory Chitwood, 2010
  1. Jacob Pebley (CAL) – 1:42.02
  2. Ryan Murphy (CAL) – 1:42.54
  3. Grigory Tarasevich (CARD) – 1:43.13
  4. Bryce Bohman (TXLA) – 1:43.35
  5. Nikolaos Sofianidis (UofL) – 1:43.75
  6. Nicolas Albiero (UofL) – 1:43.77
  7. Corey Main (GSC) – 1:43.98
  8. Chase Kalisz (ABSC) – 1:44.13

Teammates and Olympians Jacob Pebley and Ryan Murphy went 1-2 in prelims, both swimming very controlled and relaxed races. Murphy is the American record holder in the event, with a best time nearly 6 and a half seconds faster than his performance this morning. Other Olympians Grigory Tarasevich, Corey Main, and Chase Kalisz made the A final for tonight, with Kalisz going a best time by .37 seconds. Louisville’s Nikolaos Sofianidis had a huge swim to make this final, dropping over 3 seconds from his lifetime best.

WOMEN’S 100 FREE

  • American Record: 45.56, Simone Manuel, 2017
  • U.S. Open Record: 45.56, Simone Manuel, 2017
  • Meet Record: 46.85, Natalie Coughlin, 2007
  • Pool Record: 47.37, Simone Manuel, 2016
  1. Mallory Comerford (UofL) – 47.23
  2. Margo Geer (UN-AZ) – 47.54
  3. Kelsi Worrell (CARD) – 47.70
  4. Amanda Kendall (UN-IN) – 48.72
  5. Olivia Smoliga (ABSC) – 48.73
  6. Isabel Ivey (GSC) – 48.91
  7. Casey Franz (UofL) – 48.96
  8. Kackie Keire (CATS) – 49.31

In a pretty stacked 100 free field, Mallory Comerford came out on top this morning, breaking the pool record and going a season best time. 17-year-old Isabel Ivey continued her weekend of strong performances, qualifying for yet another A final. A tight race has been set up tonight between Mallory Comerford, Margo Geer, Kelsi Worrell, and Olivia Smoliga, all of whom have a best time of 47.3 or better.

MEN’S 100 FREE

  • American Record: 40.00, Caeleb Dressel, 2017
  • U.S. Open Record: 40.00, Caeleb Dressel, 2017
  • Meet Record: 41.31, Nathan Adrian, 2014
  • Pool Record: 41.35, Matt Grevers, 2010
  1. Michael Chadwick (UMIZ) – 42.49
  2. Joshua Fleagle (UN-OH) – 42.73
  3. Matias Koski (UN-GA) – 43.04
  4. Nathan Adrian (CAL) – 43.07
  5. Jesse Novak (Troj) – 43.96
  6. Andrej Barna (UofL) – 44.05
  7. Michael Andrew (RPC) – 44.07
  8. Andrew Loy (OSU) – 44.14

Michael Chadwick looked strong in his prelims performance of 42.49, and has set up what should be a good race tonight between himself, Nathan Adrian, Josh Fleagle, and Matias Koski. Adrian is the meet record holder at 41.31, which would be a considerable drop from their prelim times, but it’s possible at least one person could break it tonight. Louisville and Ohio State each got one swimmer into the A final: Andrej Barna from Louisville, and Andrew Loy from Ohio State. Michael Andrew also made the A final tonight with a decent morning swim of 44.0.

WOMEN’S 200 BREAST

  • American Record: 2:03.18, Lilly King, 2017
  • U.S. Open Record: 2:03.18, Lilly King, 2017
  • Meet Record: 2:05.04, Laura Sogar, 2012
  • Pool Record: 2:06.32, Rebecca Soni, 2008

MEN’S 200 BREAST

  • American Record: 1:47.91, Will Licon, 2017
  • U.S. Open Record: 1:47.91, Will Licon, 2017
  • Meet Record: 1:50.73, Kevin Cordes, 2012
  • Pool Record: 1:51.73, Mike Alexandrov, 2010

WOMEN’S 200 FLY

  • American Record: 1:49.92, Elaine Breeden, 2009
  • U.S. Open Record: 1:49.92, Elaine Breeden, 2009
  • Meet Record: 1:51.02, Katinka Hosszu, 2010
  • Pool Record: 1:51.02, Katinka Hosszu, 2010

MEN’S 200 FLY

  • American Record:
  • U.S. Open Record:
  • Meet Record:
  • Pool Record:

Observer

Mallory and Margo will be a great race tonight! Love seeing Margo back in the game!

25 minutes 56 seconds ago
