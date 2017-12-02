Comerford: “Being Around Good People has Helped Me Drastically” Video

Reported by Lauren Neidigh.

WOMEN’S 100 FLY

American Record: 49.43, Kelsi Worrell , 2016

, 2016 U.S. Open Record: 49.43, Kelsi Worrell , 2016

, 2016 Meet Record: 50.10, Rachel Komisarz, 2007

Pool Record: 50.32, Kelsi Worrell, 2017

Louisville postgrad swimmer Kelsi Worrell came within a half second of her American Record tonight. She blew by the field early on and never looked back, touching in 49.87 to win by over a second. That took a few tenths off the Pool Record and her own Meet Record from this morning.

Though Mallory Comerford put up a monster 50-point 100 fly relay split this season, her best time in the event from a flat start coming into the meet was a 53.32 from 2015. She demolished that in prelims when she lowered it to a 51.18, and lowered it even further tonight with a 50.92 for silver. Both of her swims today met the NCAA ‘A’ standard. Comerford probably won’t swim the race at NCAAs, however, since it conflicts with the 200 free.

Indiana postgrad Amanda Kendall also turned in a best time for the bronze. Before today, she had a best of 51.90. After clipping that in prelims, she closed in on the 51-second barrier with a 51.14 in the final. Louisville’s Grace Oglesby should be in the clear for NCAAs. She turned in a 51.69 to take 5th behind Ohio State postgrad Aliena Schmidtke (51.30).

WOMEN’S 200 FREE

American Record: 1:39.10, Missy Franklin, 2015

U.S. Open Record: 1:39.10, Missy Franklin, 2015

Meet Record: 1:41.40, Missy Franklin, 2013

Pool Record: 1:41.90, Simone Manuel, 2016

Louisville’s Mallory Comerford erased the Pool Record and Meet Record as she dominated the race in 1:41.17. That marks Comerford’s 2nd fastest swim ever and is within a second of the 1:40.36 she swam to win 2017 NCAAs. It was also her 2nd NCAA ‘A’ cut of the night. St. Petersburg’s Melanie Margalis was also swimming her 2nd race of the session as she battled Gator Swim Club’s junior standout Isabel Ivey for the silver. Margalis began to close the gap on Ivey through the back half, but couldn’t run her down as Ivey touched ahead in 1:43.89 to Margalis’ 1:44.64.

There were 3 swimmers, who finished 4th through 6th, just shy of the 2017 NCAA invite time (1:45.44). Louisville’s Arina Openysheva (1:45.59) and Sophie Cattermole (1:45.85) were tenths shy of the mark, as was Kentucky’s Ali Galyer (1:45.98). Cattermole made a big drop, as her best time prior to tonight’s swim was a 1:46.85 from 2015.