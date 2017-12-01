Hannis Swims All-Time 2nd-Fastest 100y Breast in TN Invite Prelims

2017 TENNESSEE INVITATIONAL

Thursday, November 30th – Saturday, December 2nd

Allan Jones Aquatic Center

Knoxville, Tennessee

Prelims 10 am CT / Finals 5 pm CT

Those costumed pull-ups are clearly paying off for Molly Hannis. This morning in prelims of the 2017 Tennessee Invite, the Rio Olympian and Tennessee postgrad threw down the all-time second-fastest 100 SCY breaststroke with 56.64 to become the second woman in history to break 57.

“Training has been going really well, so I knew it was going to be a good race,” Hannis told SwimSwam.

That swim catapults Hannis, traditionally more of a 200 swimmer, from 20th in the all-time performance rankings, leapfrogging the likes of Breeja Larson, Alia Atkinson, Sarah Haase, and seven Lilly King swims.

Lilly King‘s monster 56.30 at last year’s Big Tens is the only swim in history that stands the test of Hannis’s prelims performance today. You can see the top swims in history below:

Hannis split 26.36/30.28 in her swim this morning. King’s American record splits were 26.35/29.95.

Tonight in finals, Hannis followed up her prelims performance with the 10th-fastest swim in history, a 57.36.