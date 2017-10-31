11 Swimmers Who Went Hard on Halloween

The overflowing competitive spirit and the extra burst of creativity that comes from spending most of your life underwater means that swimmers don’t mess around when it comes to holidays. Though most of us don’t end up getting the night off practice, and our coaches sure don’t want us to go into a candy coma, these 10 swimmers (or swim teams) still found a way to go hard this Halloween.
1. Lilly King as David Bowie
Pretty sure the ghost of David Bowie won Halloween this year. pic.twitter.com/BBHjxwsnTo
— Lilly King (@_king_lil) October 29, 2017
David Bowie changed the music world forever. Lilly King has made her mark as the fastest women’s breaststroker in history. Both can rock a blazer. Apt comparison.
2. Angry Birdie Meyers
HAPPY HALLOWEEN from one ANGRY BIRD 🐦🎃👻 (you'd be angry too if your human dressed you up in a ridiculous costume 🐶) #angrybird pic.twitter.com/15YNYRwbeG
— Becca Meyers (@becca_meyers) October 31, 2017
As Paralympic gold medalist Becca Meyers‘s service dog, Birdie Meyers is the honorary canine swimmer we need but don’t deserve. Especially as an Angry Bird.
3. Georgetown Taking On Costumed Dryland
The #Hoyas were in the Halloween spirit at their Monday morning lift. #HoyaSaxa pic.twitter.com/DsuWkypGBk
— Georgetown Swim&Dive (@HoyasSwimDive) October 30, 2017
I mean, dryland is difficult enough in gym shorts.
4. Molly Hannis in the Hundred Acre Wood
Winnie put in work today! #winniethepooh #work #Halloween #HalloweenLift #tyr #teamTYR #TyrSport 👻🎃🐻💪🏽🏋🏽♀️ pic.twitter.com/aAXNDzk1GT
— Molly Hannis (@MollyHannis) October 28, 2017
See #3.
5. Team TYR with the More Minimalist Approach
Michael Chadwick and Lia Neal rock bowties-on-a-stick, Leah Smith is an adorable cat, and Tom Shields is a leaf… face?
6. Emmanuel College Athlete Loses Their Head
Ahh… the old chop off your teammate’s head for a photo op. #doitforthegram
7. Southwestern University Basically Invents a New Event
Introducing the #SwimCostumeChallenge ! Our team came up with these 4 AWESOME costumes made up of only items from their gear bags in 5 mins!!! Be sure to vote for your favorite in their separate posts and we challenge all you swimmers out there to see what you got! @swimswamnews #swimming #halloween #besouthwestern #collegeswimming #scacswim #scac #ncaaswimdive #crushedit #herewegobucs
There is a whole game here. You lose points for putting someone else’s snorkel in your mouth.
8. Coast Guard Blue Dolphins Show Depth Is Key in Team-Building and Jack-o-Lanterns
The Coast Guard Blue Dolphins are clearly skilled in pumpkin carving, but I’m even more impressed that none of their ten pumpkins are triangle-eyed smiley faces. It’s strength all the way down the roster.
9. Caeleb Dressel as Khal Drogo
Since the Dothraki are supposed to be terrified of water, Caeleb-Dressel-Khal-Drogo would automatically overcome many of the Game of Thrones character’s biggest weaknesses, thus allowing him to take over all of Essos and the Seven Kingdoms. It is known.
10. Basically Caeleb Dressel as Caeleb Dressel
And while Caeleb Dressel is busy leading the Dothraki into combat, Patrick Furbay can grab his spot at the University of Florida.
(Update) 11. Michael Andrew Is So Intense We Change the List from 10 to 11 Swimmers
The moment we hit “publish” on this article, Michael Andrew posted this absolute masterpiece. Though Molly Hannis won Halloweekend, Michael Andrew is the hero of Halloween 2k17.
I know he’s generally pretty polarizing, but I hope we can all at least come together and agree that Michael Andrew’s dog running around on deck while wearing a cone is fantastic.