11 Swimmers Who Went Hard on Halloween

The overflowing competitive spirit and the extra burst of creativity that comes from spending most of your life underwater means that swimmers don’t mess around when it comes to holidays. Though most of us don’t end up getting the night off practice, and our coaches sure don’t want us to go into a candy coma, these 10 swimmers (or swim teams) still found a way to go hard this Halloween.

1. Lilly King as David Bowie

Pretty sure the ghost of David Bowie won Halloween this year. pic.twitter.com/BBHjxwsnTo — Lilly King (@_king_lil) October 29, 2017

David Bowie changed the music world forever. Lilly King has made her mark as the fastest women’s breaststroker in history. Both can rock a blazer. Apt comparison.

2. Angry Birdie Meyers

HAPPY HALLOWEEN from one ANGRY BIRD 🐦🎃👻 (you'd be angry too if your human dressed you up in a ridiculous costume 🐶) #angrybird pic.twitter.com/15YNYRwbeG — Becca Meyers (@becca_meyers) October 31, 2017

As Paralympic gold medalist Becca Meyers‘s service dog, Birdie Meyers is the honorary canine swimmer we need but don’t deserve. Especially as an Angry Bird.

3. Georgetown Taking On Costumed Dryland

The #Hoyas were in the Halloween spirit at their Monday morning lift. #HoyaSaxa pic.twitter.com/DsuWkypGBk — Georgetown Swim&Dive (@HoyasSwimDive) October 30, 2017

I mean, dryland is difficult enough in gym shorts.

4. Molly Hannis in the Hundred Acre Wood

See #3.

5. Team TYR with the More Minimalist Approach

Happy Halloween 🎃👻🎃 What’s the scariest set you’ve ever done? @michaelchadwick95 @leahsmith19 @beefytshields @tyrsport #teamtyr #tyrtuesday A post shared by lia m. neal (@lia_neal) on Oct 31, 2017 at 12:01pm PDT

Michael Chadwick and Lia Neal rock bowties-on-a-stick, Leah Smith is an adorable cat, and Tom Shields is a leaf… face?

6. Emmanuel College Athlete Loses Their Head

Happy Halloween from EC Swimming team 🎃 #goeclions @sanaduga 🇨🇴 @mat.dnj 🇫🇷 @ecswimming …. 📸 @orregoc1 A post shared by EC Swimming (@ecswimming) on Oct 31, 2017 at 2:32pm PDT

Ahh… the old chop off your teammate’s head for a photo op. #doitforthegram

7. Southwestern University Basically Invents a New Event

There is a whole game here. You lose points for putting someone else’s snorkel in your mouth.

8. Coast Guard Blue Dolphins Show Depth Is Key in Team-Building and Jack-o-Lanterns

The Coast Guard Blue Dolphins are clearly skilled in pumpkin carving, but I’m even more impressed that none of their ten pumpkins are triangle-eyed smiley faces. It’s strength all the way down the roster.

9. Caeleb Dressel as Khal Drogo

Bend Da Knee #khal #khaleesi A post shared by Caeleb Dressel (@caelebdressel) on Oct 29, 2017 at 5:20pm PDT

Since the Dothraki are supposed to be terrified of water, Caeleb-Dressel-Khal-Drogo would automatically overcome many of the Game of Thrones character’s biggest weaknesses, thus allowing him to take over all of Essos and the Seven Kingdoms. It is known.

It’s @caelebdressel! #halloween #swimcostume #swimming @gatorsswimdv 📷: @patrickfurbay A post shared by SwimSwam (@swimswamnews) on Oct 31, 2017 at 5:08am PDT

And while Caeleb Dressel is busy leading the Dothraki into combat, Patrick Furbay can grab his spot at the University of Florida.

(Update) 11. Michael Andrew Is So Intense We Change the List from 10 to 11 Swimmers

Spider-Man can do it all! #HappyHalloween #DontTryThisAtHome #Spiderman #Halloween #NotFake @swimswamnews A post shared by Michael Andrew (@swimmermichael) on Oct 31, 2017 at 5:10pm PDT

The moment we hit “publish” on this article, Michael Andrew posted this absolute masterpiece. Though Molly Hannis won Halloweekend, Michael Andrew is the hero of Halloween 2k17.