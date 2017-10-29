Swimming’s TopTenTweets: Hannis Wins Halloweekend

We’re back with swimming’s top 10 tweets of the week. From the joys of being a young swimmer to some great Halloweekend wear, scroll to see what made the cut!
#10
#GPAC Gold 1 was on FIRE today!! On the left, their meet best times. On the right, that same 100 in practice today. BIG-TIME improvement! pic.twitter.com/w0R5TJkjVs
— Ryan Sprang (@GPACCoachRyan) October 28, 2017
Ah, to be an age-grouper again…
#9
Great 🇺🇸 college tradition @CMSswimdive and @UCSDSwimDive congrats after a tough meet ✔️ pic.twitter.com/WhqkY5ivoO
— David Marsh (@SwimCoachMarsh) October 29, 2017
UCSD’s drone game was strong in David Marsh’s return to college swimming.
#8
Coach @WolfpackSWD is practicing his ‘walk out’ move for the meet tonight. pic.twitter.com/xaUfe961kp
— NC State Swim / Dive (@packswimdive) October 27, 2017
All in favor of making this move mandatory for coaches, say “aye.”
#7
I found out @GregJennings kids are swimmers and I COULND’T CONTAIN MYSELF! @USASwimming @swimswamnews you understand?! pic.twitter.com/AODVrLugOZ
— Summer Sanders (@SummerSanders_) October 24, 2017
Summer Sanders is all of us when we find out someone is a swimmer or swammer.
#6
Serious debate, not sure what to do tomorrow… binge stranger things, or start editing my next vlog pic.twitter.com/KuTCrvkhDG
— Cody Miller (@swimiller) October 26, 2017
Vlog, please! But we understand the conflict.
#5
KitKats are the best Halloween candy don’t even @ me on this
— Lia M. Neal (@LiaNeal) October 28, 2017
Quite the hot take from Lia.
#4
Coach Muss is ready for the SWIM MEET FRIDAY! Are you?! Good luck to @NevadaSwim & @nevadacoachbray as they take on Boise State! #GoPack pic.twitter.com/qWP7XSOmWK
— Nevada Basketball (@NevadaHoops) October 24, 2017
Has Nevada unlocked a whole new category of hype videos? We are #here for the narrative form.
#3
Newport Harbor going to OT v Huntington Beach,tied at 8, after this goal-of-year candidate from Makoto Kenney with 3 seconds left 💦 pic.twitter.com/RHyMEuhjCF
— Dan Albano (@ocvarsityguy) October 26, 2017
We may be known mostly for our swimming coverage, but we know a great shot when we see one.
#2
Pretty sure the ghost of David Bowie won Halloween this year. pic.twitter.com/BBHjxwsnTo
— Lilly King (@_king_lil) October 29, 2017
Lilly King goes as hard for halloween as she does in her 100 breast.
#1
Winnie put in work today! #winniethepooh #work #Halloween #HalloweenLift #tyr #teamTYR #TyrSport 👻🎃🐻💪🏽🏋🏽♀️ pic.twitter.com/aAXNDzk1GT
— Molly Hannis (@MollyHannis) October 28, 2017
“You are stronger than you seem.” – Christopher Robin
Leave a Reply
Be the First to Comment!