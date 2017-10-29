Swimming’s TopTenTweets: Hannis Wins Halloweekend

We’re back with swimming’s top 10 tweets of the week. From the joys of being a young swimmer to some great Halloweekend wear, scroll to see what made the cut!

#10

#GPAC Gold 1 was on FIRE today!! On the left, their meet best times. On the right, that same 100 in practice today. BIG-TIME improvement! pic.twitter.com/w0R5TJkjVs — Ryan Sprang (@GPACCoachRyan) October 28, 2017

Ah, to be an age-grouper again…

#9

Great 🇺🇸 college tradition @CMSswimdive and @UCSDSwimDive congrats after a tough meet ✔️ pic.twitter.com/WhqkY5ivoO — David Marsh (@SwimCoachMarsh) October 29, 2017

UCSD’s drone game was strong in David Marsh’s return to college swimming.

#8

Coach @WolfpackSWD is practicing his ‘walk out’ move for the meet tonight. pic.twitter.com/xaUfe961kp — NC State Swim / Dive (@packswimdive) October 27, 2017

All in favor of making this move mandatory for coaches, say “aye.”

#7

Summer Sanders is all of us when we find out someone is a swimmer or swammer.

#6

Serious debate, not sure what to do tomorrow… binge stranger things, or start editing my next vlog pic.twitter.com/KuTCrvkhDG — Cody Miller (@swimiller) October 26, 2017

Vlog, please! But we understand the conflict.

#5

KitKats are the best Halloween candy don’t even @ me on this — Lia M. Neal (@LiaNeal) October 28, 2017

Quite the hot take from Lia.

#4

Coach Muss is ready for the SWIM MEET FRIDAY! Are you?! Good luck to @NevadaSwim & @nevadacoachbray as they take on Boise State! #GoPack pic.twitter.com/qWP7XSOmWK — Nevada Basketball (@NevadaHoops) October 24, 2017

Has Nevada unlocked a whole new category of hype videos? We are #here for the narrative form.

#3

Newport Harbor going to OT v Huntington Beach,tied at 8, after this goal-of-year candidate from Makoto Kenney with 3 seconds left 💦 pic.twitter.com/RHyMEuhjCF — Dan Albano (@ocvarsityguy) October 26, 2017

We may be known mostly for our swimming coverage, but we know a great shot when we see one.

#2

Pretty sure the ghost of David Bowie won Halloween this year. pic.twitter.com/BBHjxwsnTo — Lilly King (@_king_lil) October 29, 2017

Lilly King goes as hard for halloween as she does in her 100 breast.

#1

“You are stronger than you seem.” – Christopher Robin