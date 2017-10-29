Swimming’s TopTenTweets: Hannis Wins Halloweekend

by Torrey Hart 0

October 29th, 2017 News

We’re back with swimming’s top 10 tweets of the week. From the joys of being a young swimmer to some great Halloweekend wear, scroll to see what made the cut!

#10

Ah, to be an age-grouper again…

#9

UCSD’s drone game was strong in David Marsh’s return to college swimming.

#8

All in favor of making this move mandatory for coaches, say “aye.”

#7

Summer Sanders is all of us when we find out someone is a swimmer or swammer.

#6

Vlog, please! But we understand the conflict.

#5

Quite the hot take from Lia.

#4

Has Nevada unlocked a whole new category of hype videos? We are #here for the narrative form.

#3

We may be known mostly for our swimming coverage, but we know a great shot when we see one.

#2

Lilly King goes as hard for halloween as she does in her 100 breast.

#1

“You are stronger than you seem.” – Christopher Robin

