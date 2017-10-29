Wisconsin LSC Board of Directors Member Emma Schaetz Commits to UCLA

High school senior Emma Schaetz (not to be confused with current Bruins junior Emma Schanz) has verbally committed to the UCLA Bruins. She will arrive in the fall of 2018.

Schaetz hails from Brookfield, Wisconsin, where she swims for the Elmbrook Swim Club and attends Brookfield East High School (for whom she doesn’t compete).

She’s primarily a butterflier and sprint freestyler who had a breakout sophomore (2015-2016) season – and most of her career bests remain from that season.

Best times (SCY):

50 free – 24.66

100 free – 52.91

100 fly – 56.67

200 fly – 2:05.14

UCLA has a reputation for developing 100 and 200 yard butterfliers, and after this season they’ll graduate their current best in those races Katie Grover (52.29/1:57.10 this season already).

Outside of the pool, Schaetz is a member of the Wisconsin Swimming LSC Board of Directors. She is one of two senior Athlete Representatives in the state, with a term that extends until September, 2019.

I am beyond excited to announce my commitment to swim and continue my education at UCLA! Go Bruins!💙🐻💛 pic.twitter.com/hL8GL9ws6q — Emma (@emmaschaetz) October 26, 2017

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].