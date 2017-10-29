Wisconsin LSC Board of Directors Member Emma Schaetz Commits to UCLA

High school senior Emma Schaetz (not to be confused with current Bruins junior Emma Schanz) has verbally committed to the UCLA Bruins. She will arrive in the fall of 2018.

Schaetz hails from Brookfield, Wisconsin, where she swims for the Elmbrook Swim Club and attends Brookfield East High School (for whom she doesn’t compete).

She’s primarily a butterflier and sprint freestyler who had a breakout sophomore (2015-2016) season – and most of her career bests remain from that season.

Best times (SCY):

  • 50 free – 24.66
  • 100 free – 52.91
  • 100 fly – 56.67
  • 200 fly – 2:05.14

UCLA has a reputation for developing 100 and 200 yard butterfliers, and after this season they’ll graduate their current best in those races Katie Grover (52.29/1:57.10 this season already).

Outside of the pool, Schaetz is a member of the Wisconsin Swimming LSC Board of Directors. She is one of two senior Athlete Representatives in the state, with a term that extends until September, 2019.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].

Leave a Reply

Be the First to Comment!

wpDiscuz

About Braden Keith

Braden Keith

Braden Keith is the Editor-in-Chief and a co-founder of SwimSwam.com. He first got his feet wet by building The Swimmers' Circle beginning in January 2010, and now comes to SwimSwam to use that experience and help build a new leader in the sport of swimming. Aside from his life on the InterWet, …

Read More »