CIF 100 Breast State Champ Andrew Britton Verbals to Utah

Modesto, California’s Andrew Britton has announced his verbal commitment to the University of Utah for 2018-19. He will join fellow commits in the class of 2022.

“I am happy to announce my commitment to swim for the university of Utah. The team and university itself was unrivaled. I cannot wait to spend the next four years of my swimming career in Salt Lake City. GO UTES!!”

Britton, a senior at Joseph Gregori High School, became the first swimming in the history of the Stanislaus Union School District to win a California CIF state title in May when he edged Arizona-commit Ty Wells in the final, 54.94 to 55.18. Britton also swam the 200 IM, finishing 20th in prelims with 1:53.01. At the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Championship leading up to the state meet, he won the breast (54.91) and took fourth in the IM (1:52.36).

Britton swims year-round for Ripon Aquatics. After his red-hot spring, in which he went best times in the SCY 100/200 breast and 200 IM, he swam in only one LCM meet this summer: the Arena Grand Challenge, where he nonetheless went a best time in the 100m breast (1:06.37). Britton’s top SCY times include:

50 breast – 31.97

100 breast – 54.91

200 breast – 2:00.33

200 IM – 1:52.36

400 IM – 4:09.32

