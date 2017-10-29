CIF 100 Breast State Champ Andrew Britton Verbals to Utah

Photo courtesy of Andrew Britton

Modesto, California’s Andrew Britton has announced his verbal commitment to the University of Utah for 2018-19. He will join fellow commits in the class of 2022.

“I am happy to announce my commitment to swim for the university of Utah. The team and university itself was unrivaled. I cannot wait to spend the next four years of my swimming career in Salt Lake City. GO UTES!!”

Britton, a senior at Joseph Gregori High School, became the first swimming in the history of the Stanislaus Union School District to win a California CIF state title in May when he edged Arizona-commit Ty Wells in the final, 54.94 to 55.18. Britton also swam the 200 IM, finishing 20th in prelims with 1:53.01. At the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Championship leading up to the state meet, he won the breast (54.91) and took fourth in the IM (1:52.36).

Britton swims year-round for Ripon Aquatics. After his red-hot spring, in which he went best times in the SCY 100/200 breast and 200 IM, he swam in only one LCM meet this summer: the Arena Grand Challenge, where he nonetheless went a best time in the 100m breast (1:06.37). Britton’s top SCY times include:

  • 50 breast – 31.97
  • 100 breast – 54.91
  • 200 breast – 2:00.33
  • 200 IM – 1:52.36
  • 400 IM – 4:09.32

