1:01/2:16 Breaststroker Olivia Jack Sends Verbal to Penn State

Olivia Jack, a senior at Scotia-Glenville Senior High School in New York, has announced her verbal commitment to Pennsylvania State University. She joins Brooke Matthias, Mackenzie O’Connor, Madison Ledwith, Marget Shelly, Nikolette Nolte, and Sadie Schumann, who have also given verbal pledges to the Nittany Lions for 2018-19.

Jack was runner-up in both the 100 free (50.75) and 100 breast (1:01.39) at the 2016 NYSPHSAA Federation Swimming and Diving Championships, coming in behind some big names in New York swimming: Kate Douglass and Maggie Aroesty, respectively. In club swimming with the Clifton Park-Halfmoon Piranhas, she swam many of her best times during the summer after sophomore year and the fall of her junior year. Jack took last summer off to travel. She explained to SwimSwam:

“I am West Indian- American, or rather Vincentian-American, as my father is from St. Vincent and the Grenadines. I lived in Barbados for my first two years of life. I was first exposed to the water at six weeks old when my mom set me in the warm ocean of Barbados to splash and play. I love traveling- I’ve been to Barbados, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Dominica, St. Lucia, Antigua, Amsterdam, France, and Germany. This past summer, I went on a six week vacation to Barbados, St. Vincent, Amsterdam, and France.

“I love dancing, and participated in St. Vincent’s carnival events (called Vincy Mas) this past summer. I also love art, and despite my interest in my AP classes like AP Calculus BC, my favorite class is Lab in Art this year. I enjoy watercolor and oil painting, as well as ceramics and photography. I also love music- I play the viola in my school orchestra and chamber orchestra, and the piano and guitar in my limited free time.”

Jack is a five-time All-American, and was selected to attend the National Diversity Camp when she was 14. She has competed at either YMCA Nationals or Speedo Junior Nationals since she was 12. Her top SCY times include:

100 breast – 1:01.33

200 breast – 2:17.08

100 fly – 55.07

200 IM – 2:03.98

50 free – 23.56

100 free – 50.57

