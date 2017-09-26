York YMCA Backstroker Marget Shelly Gives Verbal to Penn State

Marget Shelly, a senior at Trinity High School in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania, has made a verbal commitment to swim for the Pennsylvania State University Nittany Lions in 2018-19.

“SO EXCITED to continue my academic and swimming career as part of the Nittany Lion family next year!!! WE ARE…#PRIDERISING #BLUEprint.”

A two-time USA Scholastic All-American, Shelly swims for York and York County YMCA. She specializes primarily in backstroke and IM, but she had an impressive junior year which saw improvement across the board. In short course season she achieved best times in the 1000 free, 50/100 back, 200 breast, 100/200 fly, and 400 IM. Similarly, this summer she improved in the 800/1500 free, 100/200 breast, 100/200 fly, and 200 IM. At YMCA National Long Course Championships this summer she contributed a 2:05.56 split to York’s National-Champion 800 free relay and finaled in the 200 IM (17th) and 100 back (23rd).

Top SCY times:

200 back – 1:58.77

100 back – 55.43

50 back – 26.41

400 IM – 4:25.48

200 IM – 2:04.78

200 fly – 2:05.79

Shelly will suit up for the Nittany Lions with fellow verbal commits to the class of 2022: Brooke Matthias, Madison Ledwith, and Sadie Schumann.

