Florida State Sweeps First ACC Weekly Honors of 2017

Press Release Courtesy Florida State Athletics:

Ayla Bonniwell, Alexi Smith, Tyler Roberge and Kanoa Kaleoaloha took home the first ACC weekly honors of the season.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida State swimming and diving teams swept the first ACC weekly accolades of the 2017-18 season, which were announced by the league office on Tuesday.

Senior Alexi Smith and junior Kanoa Kaleoaloha were tabbed as the ACC Swimmers of the week, while sophomore Ayla Bonniwell and Tyler Roberge took home ACC Divers of the Week following their performances at the All-Florida Invite this past weekend.

Smith won her first career ACC recognition after winning both the 50 free (23.03) and 100 free (50.29) while anchoring all four Seminoles relays to victory over Florida and Miami. She also placed sixth in the 100 fly with a time of 56.73, which was a new personal best.

Individually, Kaleoaloha finished second in the 100 fly with a time of 48.27, which was just off his career best time of 48.20. The Aiea, Hawaii native also finished third in both the 50 free (20.39) and 100 free (45.15) while helping all of the FSU relays finish second or third.

“I am very excited for both Lexi and Kanoa,” FSU head coach Neal Studd said. “They both have come back for this season determined and focused.”

On the boards Roberge spearheaded the Florida State sweep of both 1-meter (327.60) and 3-meter (351.30). The Edmonton, Alberta native won both boards by a total of 39.75 points.

Bonniwell edged UF’s Brooke Madden in both events, scoring 299.33 on 1-meter and 330.50 on 3-meter.

“Ayla and Tyler did a great job this weekend,” FSU head diving coach John Proctor said. “For where we are this early in the year I’m really happy. They’ve really got into the boot camp portion of early season training and it’s paid off. They are way ahead of the curve.”

Florida State will return to the Morcom Aquatics Center to face Minnesota on Oct. 7 at 10 a.m.

For more information on Florida State swimming and diving visit Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.