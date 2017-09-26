Queensland Takes Australia State Team SC Championships Title

2017 Australia State Team Championships

Friday, September 22nd – Sunday, September 24th

Australian Institute of Sport, Canberra

The 2017 Australia State Team Championships took place in Canberra over the weekend, where swimmers aged 17 and under took to the Australian Institute of Sport’s short course pool. Queensland wound up on top this year with a collective point total of 1903.67, with New South Wales just under 100 points behind in 1807 for runner-up. Victoria took 3rd in 1633.17, followed by Western Australia and South Australia, Tasmania and Northern Territory.

Reviewing the results is a ‘who’s who’ of Australian age group swimming history, with now-senior swimmers Minna Atherton, Kyle Chalmers, Shayne Jack and Kaylee McKeown all with still-standing State Meet Records. However, 3 meet records did go down over the course of the meet.

15-year-old Brooke Napper of Queensland fired off a new 50m butterfly meet record of 26.64 to take gold in her age group, while 16-year-old Alex Quach of New South Wales scored a new record in the 50m backstroke with his winning time of 24.73. Also getting on the record books was New South Wales swimmer Leo McAllister, who earned a new boys 16-17 100m backstroke meet record in a time of 53.39.

With the all-important relays, New South Wales earned 5 total wins across the different races, but it was still not enough to catch QLD. New South Wales won the boys 17&U 4x200m freestyle relay (7:19.04), boys 14-15 4x100m freestyle relay (3:26.80), girls 15-16 4x100m freestyle relay (3:43.07), boys 16-17 4x1000m medley relay (3:38.95), as well as the sole mixed freestyle relay (3:13.96).