HS Sophomore Will Rose Verbally Commits to Arizona State for 2020-21

15-year-old Will Rose of Alliance, Ohio has announced that he plans to attend Arizona State University in the fall of 2020.

I am proud to announce my verbal commitment to Arizona state. I am very excited to continue my swimming and academics there. Thank you all coaches, friends, family and supporters for getting me here, big things ahead for an amazing place, can’t wait to make history in Arizona. Can’t wait to be a sun devil! 🌞😈🔱 #forksup

Rose is a sophomore at Alliance High School. He does his club swimming with Canton City Schools. With a 20.52 50 free / 44.92 100 free under his belt, Rose has a lot of upside potential in sprint freestyle. He is also developing as a butterflyer and backstroker. Only 14-years-old this past March, Rose finaled in the 50 free (23rd), 100 free (17th), 50 back (35th), and 50 fly (17th) at NCSA Spring Swimming Championships. This summer he cracked some impressive times at Geneva Futures, placing 2nd in the 50 free (23.81), 100 free (52.04), and 100 back (58.38), and 11th in the 100 fly (57.45).

His top SCY times are:

50 free – 20.52

100 free – 44.92

50 fly – 22.36

100 fly – 51.11

50 back – 23.61

100 back – 51.20

Amazing weekend in an amazing place #forksup A post shared by Will Rose (@king_rose15) on Sep 24, 2017 at 8:59am PDT

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].