NJ Backstroker Mackenzie O’Connor Verbally Commits to Penn State

Mackenzie O’Connor from Cherry Hill, New Jersey has verbally committed to swim for Penn State University in the fall. She will suit up for the Nittany Lions with fellow class of 2022 commits Brooke Matthias, Madison Ledwith, Marget Shelly, and Sadie Schumann.

“I am beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to Penn State University! I want to thank my family, friends, coaches and teachers for guiding me along the way and for all of their support! I can’t wait to further my athletic and academic career with such a great team and amazing coaching staff by my side WE ARE!! 🦁💙”

O’Connor is a senior Bishop Eustace Preparatory School, where she holds the school’s 100 freestyle (52.50) and 100 backstroke (56.66) records. She was named to the All-South Jersey 2nd Team after her freshman season, and to the All-South Jersey 1st Team after her sophomore and junior seasons, for her respective 3rd- and 4th-place finishes the 100 back at the NJSIAA State Swimming & Diving Championship.

O’Connor swims year-round for South Jersey Aquatic Club (SJAC) under head coach Adam Ritchie. She is a two-time USA Swimming Scholastic All American, and a Winter Junior Nationals qualifier in the 100 back. Since the start of her junior year, she has updated her personal bests in the SCY 50/200/500 free, 50/100/200 back, 200 breast, 200 fly, and 200/400 IM, as well as the LCM 100 free and 400 IM.

Top SCY times:

100 back – 55.56

200 back – 2:01.84

200 IM – 2:09.01

400 IM – 4:32.49

100 free – 53.34

