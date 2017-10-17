YNats Finalist, All-American Breaststroker Nikolette Nolte Verbals to Penn State

USA Swimming Scholastic All-American Nikolette Nolte has announced that she verbally committed to swim for Penn State University. “It has been a dream of mine. After having a hard junior year due to being diagnosed with cancer, it has been a relief to find a school that supports me not only as a student but also as an athlete.”

Nolte is a senior at Kutztown Area High School in Kutztown, Pennsylvania. She is a NISCA All-American in the 100 breaststroke, and a PA All-State swimmer in 200 individual medley and 100 breaststroke. A two-time District Champion in 100 breaststroke, Nolte told SwimSwam, “I am looking forward to having a great senior year!”

Nolte swims club for Boyertown YMCA Navy Seals. She has been a YMCA Nationals finalist and a Pennsylvania State finalist. Her best times include:

50 Breast SCY: 28.85 (relay split)

100 Breast SCY: 1:03.28

200 Breast SCY: 2:23.37

200 IM SCY: 2:07.88

50 Breast LCM: 33.77

100 Breast LCM: 1:14.59

200 Breast LCM: 2:44.10

200 IM LCM: 2:31.25

In addition to her many accolades in the pool, Nolte was crowned Prom Princess at the 2017 Kutztown Area High School Prom in May, and was a goal-scorer on the girls’ soccer team in September.

“I am incredibly excited and grateful to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Penn State University! I found a team that truly focuses on being a family, while cherishing academics and competition. Thank you to everyone; coaches, teammates, family, friends, who have helped me get to this point. Dreams really do come true ☺️ #PRIDERISING #FullTilt #BLUEPrint #WeAre”

