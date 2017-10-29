Yale Earns Verbals from Peddie Teammates Nathan Stern, Michael Blank

Nathan Stern and Michael Blank, both from Hightstown, New Jersey, have made verbal commitments to the application process* at Yale University, where they will join fellow prospective member of the class of 2022, Andrew Schuler. Stern and Blank are teammates at The Peddie School, and both swim for Peddie Aquatic Association. They combined to break a pair of meet records at 2017 Eastern Interscholastic Swimming and Diving Championships: 200 medley relay and 200 free relay.

Nathan Stern

“Proud to announce I have committed to Yale. Thank you to all my friends, family, coaches and teammates who have supported me! Go Bulldogs! Boola!”

Stern specializes in sprint free and fly. After a junior year spring that saw him update all his times (50/100/200 free and 100/200 fly), he kept the momentum going during the summer and scored lifetime bests in LCM 100/200 free, 100/200 fly, and 200 IM. He competed in the 50/100/200 free and on Peddie’s 400 free and 400 medley relays at Summer Juniors.

Top SCY times:

50 free – 20.74

100 free – 44.74

200 free – 1:39.78

100 fly – 49.56

Michael Blank

Blank swims back, free and fly. He had some big swims in the summer of 2016, going best times in the LCM 50/100 free and 100 fly. In short course season he improved all his backstroke times, as well as his SCY 100 free and 100 fly. Blank swam the 50 free, 100 back, and 100 fly at Summer Juniors, and notched PBs in the LCM 50/100 backstrokes.

Top SCY times:

50 back – 22.77

100 back – 50.28

50 free – 20.71

50 free relay split – 19.89

100 free – 46.48

100 fly – 49.36

*IVY LEAGUE DISCLAIMER: A “verbal commitment” by a coach is not an offer of admission, as only the Admissions Office has that authority. An Ivy League coach can only commit his or her support in the admissions process. Moreover, an Ivy League Likely Letter is not an offer of admission to the university.

