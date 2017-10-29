Alex Ballard Makes Verbal Commitment to Lenoir-Rhyne Bears

Alex Ballard, a two-time USA Swimming Scholastic All-American from Winston-Salem, North Carolina, announced via social media that he will swim for Lenoir-Rhyne University beginning with the 2018-19 season.

“I chose Lenoir Rhyne because I feel like It is where I can best grow as a swimmer and also in the academic world. The team is like family to me. I am beyond excited to see what is in store. Go Bears!”

Ballard is homeschooled, and swam for Dynamo Swim Club under Rich Murphy until moving to North Carolina at the beginning of 2017. He now swims for Enfinity Aquatic Club, specializing in butterfly and middle-distance freestyle. He was a top-8 finisher in the 800 free and 1500 free at 2016 Atlanta Futures, earning best times in both events. He followed that up with strong performances at AT&T Winter Nationals and Speedo Junior Nationals in December, competing individually in the 200/500 free and 200 fly and on Dynamo relays; he had lifetime bests in the 100 free and 200 fly. At last spring’s 2017 Dolfin ISCA Junior Championship Cup, Ballard was an A finalist in the 500 free and 200 fly and a B finalist in the 200 free, 100 fly, and 100/200 IM. He improved his PBs in the 500 free, 100 fly, and 100/200 IM at the meet.

The Lenoir-Rhyne men’s team finished seventh at the 2017 Bluegrass Mountain Conference Championships. Ballard’s best times would have scored points for the Bears in the A finals of the 200 free, 500 free, and 200 fly, and the B final of the 100 fly; his 1000 free would have been 8th.

Best SCY times:

200 free – 1:40.76

500 free – 4:30.72

1000 free – 9:35.28

100 fly – 50.70

200 fly – 1:50.01

