In-state Sprinter Cody Hargadon Verbally Commits to UC San Diego

Cody Hargadon, who hails from Davis, California, has verbally committed to the University of California, San Diego for the 2018-19 season. She will join fellow commits Brittney Miles, Ellie Whitney, and Mirai Adams in the class of 2022.

“I’m more excited than ever to announce my verbal commitment to UCSD! So lucky to have the opportunity to swim and study for such an amazing school. Go Tritons!”

Hargadon is a senior at Davis High School, where she specializes in sprint freestyle. At the 2017 CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Championships, she placed third in the 100 free (52.58) and tenth in the 50 free (24.32), helping Davis attain a 16th-place team finish in the girls’ meet. At the CIF State Meet, she competed in the 100 free individually, and contributed to all three Davis relays.

Hargadon does her year-round swimming with UCD Aquatics. Her best 100/200/500 free times come from the 2017 NCSA Spring Championship, where she also swam the 50 free, 100 fly, and 200 IM. She wrapped up her long-course season at Western Zone Senior Championships where she finaled in the 100 free and 200 free, and took home new PBs in the 200 free and 200 back.

Top SCY times:

50 free – 23.70

100 free – 51.67

200 free – 1:53.13

500 free – 5:03.77

100 fly – 57.93

