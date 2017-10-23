David Marsh’s 3rd UCSD Verbal Commit Will Start College at Age 16

New head coach David Marsh has reeled in his third verbal commitment to the UC-San Diego program in Temecula Swim Club’s Mirai Adams.

Adams touched 9th in the 100 free and 18th in the 200 free at the 2017 CIF SS-Division 2 Championships. She also anchored Santiago-Corona’s 200 free relay (23.92), which finished 5th, and their 400 free relay (51.71), which also finished 5th.

“I feel honored and fortunate to announce my verbal commitment to swim for UC San Diego. I am impressed with the emphasis the university and the swim team place on education. They offer strong support for student-athletes, and the team atmosphere is so positive. The coaches are phenomenal, and I feel strongly that UCSD will give me the best opportunity to succeed in and out of the pool. I cannot wait to be part of the Triton family!”

Notably, though Adams will begin her freshman year at UCSD next fall as part of the class of 2022, she will only be 16. Adams started school early, and also skipped a grade, leaving her two years younger than most of her classmates. This isn’t quite the same thing that we’ve seen from high school sophomores like Will Rose (ASU) or Emily Weiss* (Indiana), seeing as Adams is currently a high school senior. Still, she’ll be considerably younger than the rest of her fellow freshmen next year at UCSD.

*Weiss technically verbally committed in between her sophomore and junior years.

TOP TIMES

50y free – 24.05

100y free – 51.73

200y free – 1:51.67

Adams is primarily a sprint freestyler, though she can extend well to the 200 free. She should have a sizable impact on the UCSD program– with her current bests, she would’ve won the 200 free and finished 4th in the 100 free at the 2017 PCSC Championships, where UCSD won the men’s and women’s team crowns.

Joining Adams in the UCSD class of 2022 are Ellie Whitney and Brittney Miles.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to[email protected].