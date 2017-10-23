Mexican NAG Record-holder Andrea Sansores Gives Verbal to Arkansas

Andrea Sansores of Cancun, Mexico has announced her verbal commitment to swim for the University of Arkansas next fall. Sansores holds several national age group records in Mexico, including the 50m back for 17/18-year-olds, which she broke in May with 29.56 and lowered again in August to 29.10.

“I am eager to start my next year with the RAZORBACK family! I chose Arkansas university for so many reasons. First and most important, its amazing and unique team. It is an all girls swimming team. I got to meet them all and felt like they were really united and supportive of each other. The team coaches are also supportive and show the importance you are to their team. The university is extremely dedicated to its athletes and supports them in any imaginable way. The Arkansas University has multiple programs to help the athletes because aside from your swimming success they also focus on your future career success. The recreational events the University has, are incredible. They have such amazing facilities and the town is beautiful with multiple nature activities in your spare time.”

Sansores is a sprinter who has represented Mexico at both the 2015 FINA Junior World Championships in Singapore, and the 2017 FINA Junior World Championships in Indianapolis. She has also participated in the North American Challenge Cup. In Singapore, Sansores swam the50 free (49th), 50 back (42nd), and 50 fly (43rd). At this summer’s Junior Worlds, she competed in the 50 free (34th with a PB), 50 back (29th), and 100 back (36th) individually, and on Mexico’s 10th-place mixed 4×100 free relay.

Best LCM times (converted to SCY):

50 free – 26.93 (23.54)

50 back – 29.10 (25.67)

100 back – 1:04.62 (57.13)

Sansores will join the Razorbacks with fellow class of 2022 verbal commits Emma Garfield, Erin McGuirt, Kobie Melton, Lexi Ljunggren, Molly Moore, Rachel Rodriguez, and Svea Torres.

