Springfield Sprinter Molly Moore Gives Verbal to Arkansas

Brookline, Missouri’s Molly Moore has announced her commitment to swim for the University of Arkansas beginning in the fall of 2018. She will thus join Erin McGuirt and Svea Torres, who have also verbally committed to the class of 2022.

“So happy to announce that I have verbally committed to continue my academic and swimming career at the University of Arkansas. The culture of the team, the coaches and tradition of excellence at U of A was exactly what I was looking for. I can’t wait to be a Razorback!”

Moore attends new Covenant Academy and swims for the New Covenant Academy/The Summit Preparatory Co-op Warriors in Springfield. She was runner-up in both the 50 free (23.07) and 100 free (51.09) at the 2017 MSHSAA Girls State Swimming Championship. She also added to the Warriors’ point haul with anchors on both the 7th-place 200 free relay (23.69) and the 8th-place 400 free relay (52.35).

Moore swims year-round for Springfield Aquatics, where she specializes in sprint free and backstroke. She updated most of her times during her junior year, including dropping over 1.5 seconds in the 100 back and almost 7 in the 200 back at Columbia Sectionals.

Top SCY times:

50 free – 23.07

100 free – 51.09

50 back – 27.33

100 back – 55.65

200 back – 2:04.40

