Texas freestyler/backstroker Rachel Rodriguez Commits to Arkansas

San Antonio, Texas freestyler/backstroker Rachel Rodriguez has verbally committed to the University of Arkansas for 2018-19, where she will join Erin McGuirt, Molly Moore, and Svea Torres who have also committed to join the class of 2022.

“I’m so excited to be a Razorback! The amazing staff, team, and facilities make for the perfect athletic and academic environment for me. Woo Pig!!! 🐗❤️”

Rodriguez is a senior at Ronald Reagan High School, who helped lead her team to victory at the 2017 UIL Region VII-6A Championships with lifetime bests in the 200 free and 500 free. She swims year-round for the club team Alamo Area Aquatic Association and specializes in the longer end of the freestyle range, backstroke, and IM. She had a strong end-of-season meet in short course season at the College Station Sectionals, earning PBs in the 1000/1650 free, 200 back, and 400 IM. She placed in the top 8 of the 1000 free and 1650 free and was a B finalist in the 400 IM. Rodriguez repeated her success at Austin Sectionals this summer, going best times in the LCM 100 free, 50/100 back, 200 fly, and 400 IM. She really shone at Lewisville Futures, though, finishing 3rd in the 200 back, 4th in the 800 free, 9th in the 400 free, 16th in the 100 back, and 19th in the 200 free, earning new times in the 200/800 free and 200 back.

Top SCY times:

200 back – 2:02.16

200 free – 1:51.69

500 free – 4:57.31

1000 free – 10:11.79

1650 free – 17:14.28

400 IM – 4:29.31

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].