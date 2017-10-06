Versatile Phil Costin Hands Verbal Commitment to South Carolina

Phil Costin, a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American from Richmond, Virginia, has verbally committed to swim for the University of South Carolina next fall. He will join the Gamecocks with Coleman Kramer, Garrison Johnson, Grayson Schroering, and Nathan Walton.

“I’m so excited and am so thankful I have been given the opportunity to swim for the Gamecocks. I know the University of South Carolina will be the perfect place for me!”

Costin is a senior at Cosby High School, where “High School Swimming was established in 2015 as a parent run and funded club sport in Chesterfield County thanks to the efforts of SWIMChesterfield, Inc.” He helped Cosby to a second-place team finish at the 2017 Chesterfield County Championships, and his name is -or has been- on the record-board in just about every event. He also swims for Poseidon Swimming, where he focuses on free, breast, and IM.

After a short course season that saw him improve his times in the 50/100/200/500 free, 100/200 breast, and 200/400 IM, Costin ended his summer on a high note with big drops in the 50/100/200/400 free and 100/200 breast at NCSA Summer Championships. There he placed 20th in the 50 free (-0.37 seconds), 10th in the 100 free (-1.2), 16th in the 200 free (-2.8), and 24th in the 200 breast (-2.8). He also competed in the 400 free (-10.4 seconds), 100 breast (-2.4), 100 back, and 200 IM.

SCY times

50 Free – 20.88

100 Free – 45.65

200 Free – 1:40.02

200 IM – 1:51.70

LCM times:

50 Free – 24.08

100 Free – 52.08

