AHSAA State Titlist Kobie Melton Announces Verbal to Arkansas

Kobie Melton from Athens, Alabama has announced her verbal commitment to the class of 2022 at the University of Alabama, joining future teammates Emma Garfield, Erin McGuirt, Lexi Ljunggren, Molly Moore, Rachel Rodriguez, and Svea Torres, who have also committed to the Razorbacks.

“I chose the University of Arkansas because everything about the campus and the team felt like home. I am so excited to rep the razorbacks next year and be a part of something great. WOO PIG!!!”

Melton is a two-time USA Swimming Scholastic All-American and NISCA All-American from Athens High School. She won the 100 back (55.99) and was runner-up in the 200 free (1:50.36) at the 2016 AHSAA Class 6A-7A Division Swimming and Diving Championships. She further contributed to Athens’ sixth-place team finish in the girls’ meet with a 26.33 leadoff on the medley relay (6th) and a 23.38 anchor on the 200 free relay (5th).

Melton does her club swimming with Huntsville Swim Association. She qualified for 2016 U.S. Olympic Team Trials in the 100 back, and was one of the few athletes to better her time at Trials. She swam a 1:03.09 to land at 67th place in prelims. Melton also picked up a PB in the 50 free in Time Trials at Omaha. At the NCSA Spring Championship in March, she swam the 50/100/200 free, 50/100/200 back, 50/100 fly, and 200 IM, improving in the 50/100 fly and 200 back. Melton wrapped up her long-course season at U.S. Open, where she competed in the 50/100 free and 100 back, and made the 18&U bonus finals of the 100 free and 100 back. She also time-trialed the 200 IM and earned a new PB.

Best SCY times:

50 Free: 23.69

100 Free: 50.45

200 Free: 1:49.97

50 Back: 25.60

100 Back: 54.69

200 Back: 2:03.36

200 IM: 2:07.05

Best LCM times:

50 Free: 26.33

100 Free: 56.97

200 Free: 2:05.63

50 Back: 30.24

100 Back: 1:03.09

200 Back: 2:23.53

200 IM: 2:23.96

