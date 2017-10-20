Sprinter Natalie Van Noy Makes Verbal Commitment to D2 Champs, Queens

Natalie Van Noy, a senior at Ravenwood High School in Brentwood, Tennessee, announced her intention to swim for Queens University of Charlotte beginning with the 2018-19 season. She will be joined by fellow class of 2022 commits Lauren Crabtree and Hannah Aspden.

“I choose Queens because I felt right at home when I first walked on the campus, and the amazing opportunities the university offers are endless! I fell in love with the campus atmosphere, and I’m confident that I will flourish under the amazing coaching staff and team. I can’t wait to contribute all I can and be part of the Royal family. Go Royals!!”

At the 2017 TISCA High School Swimming and Diving Championships, Van Noy contributed to Ravenwood’s seventh-place team by finishing in the top-8 in the 50 free (6th with 23.94) and 100 free (8th with 53.13), and by anchoring the 200 medley relay to sixth (23.30) and the 400 free relay to fifth (52.37). Van Noy does her club swimming with Ensworth Aquatics. She had a strong finish to her long-course season this summer. She was an A finalist in the 50 free and a B finalist in the 400 free and 50 fly at 2017 Southeastern Swimming Long Course Championships, and she updated her PBs in the 50/200 free, 50/100 fly, and 200 IM.

Top SCY times:

50 free – 23.94

100 free – 53.12

200 free – 1:56.04

50 fly – 25.97

100 fly – 58.37

