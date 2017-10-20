Illinois Freestyler Jacob Furlong Verbally Commits to Penn Quakers

Hinsdale, Illinois-native Jacob Furlong has indicated that he made a verbal commitment to the application process at the University of Pennsylvania.* He joins Zachariah Althoff who has also given a verbal pledge to the Quakers for the class of 2022.

“I’m psyched to announce my verbal commitment to the University of Pennsylvania. I could tell from my visit that it is a great fit academically, athletically, and socially. The team has a phenomenal culture that I cannot wait to be a part of for the next four years! #GoQuakers”

Furlong is a freestyle specialist whose sweet spot is the 200/500, although he is pretty rangy and does equally well at the 100 and the 1650. A two-time USA Swimming Scholastic All-American at St. Ignatius College Prep, he placed second in the 200 free (1:38.66) and fifth in the 500 free (4:28.05) at the 2017 IHSA Boys’ State Championship in February.

Furlong swims year-round for Chicago Wolfpack Aquatic Club. He had a strong junior year that saw him update many of his times in both SCY and LCM. At 2016 Winter Juniors West, he went best times in the 500 free and 1650 free, finishing 18th and 22nd, respectively. He then added a PB in the 200 free in high school season, and in the 100 free and 1000 free at Iowa City Sectionals. He ended the year on a high note with three gold medals (200 free, 400 free, 800 free) at Lewisville Sectionals, and updated LCM times in the 50/100/200/400/800/1500 and 100 fly throughout the summer.

Top SCY times:

100 free – 46.77

200 free – 1:38.66

500 free – 4:26.66

1000 free – 9:16.34

1650 free – 15:38.11

*IVY LEAGUE DISCLAIMER: A “verbal commitment” by a coach is not an offer of admission, as only the Admissions Office has that authority. An Ivy League coach can only commit his or her support in the admissions process. Moreover, an Ivy League Likely Letter is not an offer of admission to the university.

