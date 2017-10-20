Cincinnati Marlins’ Ashley Voelkerding Gives Verbal Commitment to Alabama

Cincinnati, Ohio’s Ashley Voelkerding has announced her intention to swim for the University of Alabama next fall. She joins Cathryn Salladin, Emily Graham, Julia Cullen, Kalia Antoniou, Kensey McMahon, Morgan Liberto, Rhyan White, all of whom have made verbal commitments to the Crimson Tide’s class of 2022.

“I am extremely proud and excited to have committed to The University of Alabama! Alabama’s coaching staff, team, and academic opportunities are incredible, and I am excited for the next four years! Roll Tide!”

Voelkerding is a two-time USA Swimming Scholastic All-American and NISCA All-American from St. Ursula Academy. At the 2017 OHSAA Division I Swimming & Diving State Tournament, she placed fourth in the 200 free (1:49.29) and fifth in the 100 fly (55.36), swim fly (24.85) on the 200 medley relay, and led off St. Ursula’s 400 free relay (51.62), all of which helped the team achieve a third-place finish in the girls’ meet.

Voelkerding swims year-round with Cincinnati Marlins. She was a finalist in the 100 fly (12th) at last December’s Winter Juniors West, where she notched PBs in the 50 free, 100 fly, and 200 IM. She wrapped up short-course season with a number of finals appearances at NCSA Spring Championship, and lowered her best times in the 100 free and 50/200 fly.

Top SCY times:

50 fly – 84

100 fly – 44

200 fly – 2:02.05

50 free – 23.77

100 free – 51.00

200 free – 1:49.21

