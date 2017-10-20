Irishman On The Move: Ferguson Snaps 100 Back National Record

2017 SWIM CUP AMSTERDAM

The 2016 Swim Ireland Junior Performance Athlete of the Year, Conor Ferguson, continues to impress on the international level across the men’s backstroke events. Tonight in Amsterdam while contesting the 100m distance at the Swim Cup, Ferguson handily took the victory in a time of 52.40, setting a new short course Irish National Record in the process.

The 18-year-old split 24.98 on his opening 50, returning in 27.42 to wipe out his previous personal best of 52.77 from the ASA National Winter Meet last December. In that performance, Ferguson opened in a much slower 25.62 and brought it home in 27.15 to clock the 4th fast time in that Sheffield race.

Just narrowly missing out on Rio qualification, Ferguson made the most of his 2017 World Junior Championships appearance, collecting one of Ireland’s 3 medals ever earned at the international competition. While countrymate Mona McSharry claimed gold in the 100m breaststroke and bronze in the 50m event, Ferguson earned a historic silver in the 100 LCM backstroke.

Previous to that meet, Ferguson became the first Irishman ever to clock a 200m backstroke time (LCM) under the 2-minute mark. While competing at the Irish Open this past April, the teen registered a time of 1:58.80 to take the national title.