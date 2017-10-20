Everything You Need for the USA Swimming College Challenge

2017 USA COLLEGE CHALLENGE

Saturday, October 21 – Sunday, October 22, 2017

Uytengsu Aquatics Center, USC, Los Angeles, CA

SCY

Start times: Saturday: 6 PM Pacific, Sunday: 10:30 AM Pacific

Meet site

Watch live on the Pac-12 network

Tickets available here

Live results (when available)

The second-ever USA College Challenge kicks off Saturday night at USC, and SwimSwam will be there getting all the on-deck coverage you could want. Here’s everything you need to know to get caught up in the meantime:

This year’s meet pits 29 USA National Team-ers against all-stars from the Pac-12 Conference (last year’s meet was USA vs. Big Ten all-stars), like a college dual meet. The course will be short course yards, so slight advantage to the Pac-12 team, in that regard. A few of Team USA’s members are pulled from the Junior National Team.

Click here to see both team’s rosters (note that team Pac-12 will be minus Simone Manuel, who is out with a mild injury).

Format

Each gender will swim 13 individual races and four relays, and there will be an additional mixed-gender relay. The order will be as follows:

Saturday – 6 p.m. start time 400 Medley Relay 500 Freestyle 100 Butterfly 200 Backstroke 200 Breaststroke 100 Freestyle 400 Individual Medley 800 Freestyle Relay

Sunday – 10:30 a.m. start time 1000 Freestyle 200 Medley Relay (mixed-gender) 200 Freestyle 100 Backstroke 100 Breaststroke 200 Butterfly 50 Freestyle 200 Individual Medley 400 Freestyle Relay



It’ll be scored like a standard college dual meet, with 613 points up for grabs. That scoring works out as follows:

1st Place (9 points)

2nd Place (4 points)

3rd Place (3 points)

4 th Place (2 points)

Place (2 points) 5th Place (1 point)

Each team can only designate 3 scorers per event.

For relays, scoring will be:

1st Place (11 points)

2nd Place (4 points)

3rd Place (2 points)

Each team can designate 2 scoring relays per event.

Each swimmer can race up to 6 events in the meet, which can be any combination of individual events and relays. Men’s and women’s scores will be combined into a single tally, and the team that comes away with the most points is the winner.

Prize Money

Non-collegiate National Team members who get 1st, 2nd, or 3rd place will earn $500, $300, and $100, respectively, and relays will split the prize money four-ways.

Storylines to Watch

Coaches are not required to submit lineups for Saturday until the conclusion of the coaches’ meeting (beginning at 1 p.m. Saturday), and lineups for Sunday are due at 9 p.m. Saturday night. Each team will not see the other’s lineup until two hours before each day begins. Given that rule, psych sheets aren’t out, but we’ve still got some storylines to watch: