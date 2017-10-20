Arizona Adds Verbal Commitments from Ty Wells and Ty Coen

Ty Wells of Ripon, California and Ty Coen of Golden, Colorado have verbally committed to swim for the University of Arizona in the fall. They will join Aldan Johnston and Joshua Withers in the class of 2022.

Ty Wells

“Proud to finally announce that I’ve committed to Swim at the University of Arizona!! Special thanks to my family and my teammates for making my dream of being able to swim for a Pac-12 come true. Looking forward to being part of an amazing team and excited to be a Wildcat! BEAR DOWN!!!!!”

Wells swims for Ripon High School and Ripon Aquatics. He specializes mainly in 100s: breast, fly, back, and free, but he also enjoys the 200 IM. After a third-place finish in the 100 fly (49.93) and a second in the 100 breast (55.95) at the 2017 CIF SAC-Jaoquin Section Championship, Wells went on to compete at the California State Meet for the third year in a row. There he came in 12th in the fly (49.61) and second in the breast (55.18), earning PBs in both events in the prelims. Swimming for his club team over the summer, Wells had strong performances at the Arena Grand Challenge. He was a finalist in multiple events and took home new times in the 50 free and 400 IM.

Top SCY times:

100 breast – 87

100 fly – 49.57

100 back – 54.02

100 free – 46.47

200 IM – 1:52.91

Ty Coen

Coen, a two-time USA Swimming Scholastic All-American and NISCA All-American, is a fly/back/IM specialist who swims for Regis Jesuit High School and Denver Swim Academy. At the 2017 CHSAA 5A Boys High School State Meet, Coen contributed to Regis’ second-place team finish by taking third in the 100 fly (48.95) and the 100 back (50.13), and by leading off the third-place 400 free relay (46.54) and splitting a 21.70 fly on the runner-up medley relay.

In club swimming, Coen had a strong long course season, culminating with a busy schedule at NCSA Summer Championship that saw him competing in the 100 free, 50/100/200 back, 50/100/200 fly, and 200/400 IM. He left the meet with lifetime bests in each and every event.

Top SCY times:

100 fly – 54

200 fly – 1:50.85

50 back – 23.70

100 back – 49.99

200 back – 1:48.71

200 IM – 1:52.33

Congrats to Ty and his verbal commitment to the University of Arizona. pic.twitter.com/z8abN5AlPC — RJHS Boys Swim&Dive (@RJHSBDSwimDive) October 1, 2017

