Simone Manuel Off College Challenge Roster With ‘Mild’ Injury

Though she was previously scheduled to swim for the Pac-12 team at this weekend’s USA Swimming College Challenge, Stanford’s Simone Manuel will no longer be making an appearance due to an undisclosed injury.

The university gave SwimSwam its official statement earlier today: Simone is swimming and training at Stanford, but is rehabbing from a mild injury that will keep her from competing this weekend. Simone is disappointed she will not be able to participate, but is excited to get back to competition soon.

There will be no replacement put on the roster, lowering the total number of Pac-12 women to 24.

Even without Manuel, the Stanford women will maintain a large presence: teammates Ella Eastin, Brooke Forde, Katie Drabot, Janet Hu, and Katie Ledecky are still scheduled to swim. Additional, Stanford head coach Greg Meehan will coach the Pac-12 women alongside Cal’s Teri McKeever.

The College Challenge serves as Stanford’s season-opener, and the women will follow it up with a dual meet against Oregon State on November 2nd, so look for a Manuel update at that time.