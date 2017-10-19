Houston Native Rachel Hicks Verbally Commits to Cougars

Rachel Hicks from Eagle Swimming Association and Atascocita High School in Humble, Texas has announced her verbal commitment to the University of Houston via social media:

“Blessed to announce my verbal commitment to swim at the University of Houston! Can’t wait to be apart of the Cougar family! Go Coogs!!! 🐾🐾❤️” [sic]

Hicks swam the 200/500 free double at the 2017 UIL 6A Swimming & Diving State Meet, finishing 18th in the former (1:53.60) and 12th in the latter (4:59.28). She anchored the Atascocita 400 free relay to an 8th-place finish in 53.17. Swimming for her club team, she capped off a strong junior year with all new times at the long course 2017 NCSA Summer Championship: 50/100/400 free, 100 back, and 100 fly.

Hicks’ times are just outside of scoring range for the AAC Championships, which only has an A final and a B final, but she is not far. She will join fellow verbal commits Haley Benjamin and Kylie Andrews in the Houston class of 2022.

Best SCY times:

100 free – 52.76

200 free – 1:51.35

500 free – 4:59.28

100 fly – 57.64

200 IM – 2:08.87

400 IM – 4:32.04

