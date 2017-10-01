Distance Freestyler Haley Benjamin Delivers Verbal Commitment to Houston

Durango, Colorado’s Haley Benjamin has verbally committed to the University of Houston in anticipation of the 2018-19 season.

“It felt so good to commit to this school, I knew right away that I was making the right choice for myself as well as for my academic and athletic success; and I loved the team’s energy and how at home they made me feel. Because of that I would like the thank my coach Alex, my parents, my amazing teammates, and the magnificent recruits I met along the way who supported me so much in my decision and helped me through it. I can’t wait to be apart of the school in the years to come and help contribute to the team’s overall success. GOCOOGS!!” [sic]

Benjamin is currently a senior at Animas High School and she swims year-round for the Durango Swim Club. Excelling in distance freestyle, Benjamin had a breakout junior year, in both SCY and LCM seasons. At 2016 Winter Junior Nationals West she improved her PBs in the 500/1650 free and 200/400 IM. This summer she concluded her long course season on a high note at Junior Nationals in East Meadows, New York. There she placed 10th overall in the 800 free, thanks to a 12-second drop (8:48.70), 13th in the 400 free (4:18.85), 13th in the 1500 (16:58.57), and 31st in the 400 IM. She also time-trialed the 200 free and went 5-for-5 in best times.

Top SCY times:

1650 free – 16:41.91

500 free – 4:55.20

200 free – 1:52.88

400 IM – 4:22.91

