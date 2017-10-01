Quintana Wins Triple, but UCSB Falls to Washington State at Home

WASHINGTON STATE VS. UCSB

Results

Hosted by UCSB

Friday, September 29th

25 Yards

Dual Meet Format

FINAL TEAM SCORES

Washington State: 141

UCSB: 121

The Washington State women picked up their 2nd dual meet victory of the season against UC Santa Barabara on Friday. They followed up their win against Cal Poly on Thursday with a 141-121 victory to close out the weekend. Jasmine Margetts and Hannah Bruggman played a big role in the win once again with multiple individual wins.

Bruggman swept the sprints, starting with a win in the 50 free. She turned in a 24.21 there to finish nearly half a second ahead of UCSB’s Lexi Fusari (24.61). Bruggman returned for the 100 free, battling for the win with teammate Rachel Thompson. They were separated by less than 2 tenths at the 50, but Bruggman brought it home faster with a 26.72 on the back half, winning in 52.20 to Thompson’s 52.69.

After winning 3 events the day before, Margetts got the ball rolling on Saturday with a win in the 1000 free, touching in 10:15.77 to lead by 7 seconds. She had a quick turnaround before her next event, the 200 fly, but won that one handily as well. She battled closely with Cal Poly’s Maddie Johnson (2:07.23) through the front half, but turned on the gas to extend her lead by body lengths and win it in 2:03.89.

Heaven Quintana pulled off a successful triple for Cal Poly. She led a 1-2-3 charge in the 100 breast, winning with a 1:04.02 ahead of teammates Niki Proctor (1:06.59) and An Nguyen (1:07.00). Nguyen came back to win the 200 breast, touching in 2:22.02 to outpace Washington State’s Mackenzie Duarte (2:22.40) on the back half.

After her 100 breast win, Quintana returned to win the 100 fly, dominating with a quick 54.53 ahead of teammate Anna Brolin (57.03). She completed the triple in the 100 IM, posting a 57.10 to beat Washington State’s Margetts (59.76) by over 2.5 seconds.

PRESS RELEASE – WASHINGTON STATE:

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Washington State swimming team completed their trip to California with a 141-121 victory over UC Santa Barbara Friday. Senior Hannah Bruggman had an outstanding performance for the Cougars, taking first in two individual events and two relays events. Junior Jasmine Margetts also finished with two individual wins.

Bruggman took first in the 100 free with a time of 52.20, nearly a half of a second faster than the second place finisher. She also took first in the 50 free with a time of 24.21. Bruggman swam anchor for the first place 200 Medley Relay team. Alongside teammates Emily Cook , Linnea Lindberg , and Anna Brolin , the Cougars swam to an impressive 1:44.46. Bruggman, Rachel Thompson , Ciera Kelly , and Sam Howell were also members of the 400 Free Relay team that took first with a time of 3:29.42.

Margetts finished the meet with two individual wins. She dominated in the 1000 free, clocking in at 10:15.77, seven seconds faster than second place. Her time also lands her on WSU Top-10 list, pposting the tenth fastest time in school history. Margetts’ other win came in the 200 fly, where she finished with a dominating time of 2:03.89.

The freshmen had an outstanding showing for the Cougars, ending the meet with two individual first place finishes and two second place finishes. Pullman, Wash. native Taylor McCoy found herself in front in the 200 back when she clocked in at 2:02.04 for first place, just ahead of teammate Emily Cook who clocked in at 2:02.29 for second. Cook finished with a first place finish in the 100 back, clocking in at 56.08. Her time lands her on WSU Top-10 list, marking the tenth fastest time in school history in the event. Mackenzie Duarte finished second in the 200 breast with a time of 2:22.40, less than a half of a second behind first place.

“It was a great team win today” said head coach Tom Jager . “Every race was competitive. Jasmine (Margetts) started us off with a great distance race in the 1000 and I thought we got great production from each class,” head coach Tom Jager said. “ Ryan Falk had a great swim, the seniors had a great 1-2 finish by Hannah Bruggman and Rachel Thompson in the 100 free. Our freshman followed with a 1-2 finish by Taylor (McCoy) and Emily (Cook) in the 200 back. Nice team effort to finish the first trip 2-0.”

The Cougars will be back in the pool when they welcome Arizona to Gibb Pool Saturday, Oct. 14 at 10 a.m.

PRESS RELEASE – UCSB:

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – In the 2017-18 season opener, the UC Santa Barbara women’s swimming team competed against the women of Washington State University. The UCSB team finished second to the WSU team with a final score of 121-141.

The meet started with the 200 medley relay where the UCSB “A” team (1:44.87) got out-touched with a difference of 0.21 seconds. Tara Middleton (26.63) lead the women in the backstroke leg, followed by Heaven Quintana (29.02) taking the breaststroke leg, Allison Stevens (25.32) in the butterfly leg, and Leanne Sun (24.78) in the freestyle leg. UCSB “B”, “C”, and “D” teams beat out WSU “B” and “C” teams getting third, fourth, and fifth places.

Rachel Forbes (10:22.87) and Emily Boggess (10:25.57) scored second and third places for their team in the 1000 freestyle.

Catherine Boles (1:54.25), Emily Ward (1:54.54), and Haley Herzberg (1:54.92) swam a very close race finishing with second, fourth, and fifth places in the 200 freestyle.

Elena England (57.96), Tara Middleton (58.08), and Allison Stevens (58.13) racked up 9 points in the 100 backsrtoke by taking second, third, and fourth places.

Gaucho women sweep the 100 breaststroke taking first, second, and third places. Heaven Quintana (1:04.02), Niki Proctor (1:06.59), and An Nguyen (1:07.00) earned their team 16 points.

Maddie Johnson (2:07.23) and Rachel Forbes (2:10.02) take second and fourth in the 200 butterfly.

Lexi Fusari (24.66), Tara Middleton (24.69), and Leanne Sun (24.73) fought for second, third, and fourth places in the 50 freestyle.

Leanne Sun (52.93), Emily Ward (53.39), and Catherine Boles (53.45) place third, fourth, and fifth in the 100 freestyle.

Elena England (2:04.12) and Maddie Johnson (2:11.88) got third and fifth place in the 200 backstroke.

An Nguyen (2:22.02) won her first race of the day in the 200 breaststroke followed by teammate Niki Proctor (2:29.41) placing fourth.

Haley Herzberg (5:03.67), Emily Boggess (5:05.50), and Rachel Forbes (5:08.14) hold their own finishing second, third, and fourth in the 500 freestyle.

Heaven Quintana (54.53) won her second individual event of the day in the 100 butterfly. Followed by teammates Rachel Kulik (57.34) and Gaby Penvenne (58.99) placing third and fourth.

Heaven Quintana (57.10) won her third individual event of the day in the 100 IM. Followed by teammates Allison Stevens (1:00.99) and Tara Middleton (1:01.15) getting third and fifth.

Gauacho women finished out the meet in the 400 freestyle relay with their “A” team (3:31.95) falling short to WSU “A” team (3:29.42).

The Gaucho women will be back at UCSB’s Campus Pool next Saturday, October 14 for their Intrasquad and Alumni races.