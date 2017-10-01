Carter, Mulcare Win Double for USC against Cal Poly

SOUTHERN CAL VS. CAL POLY

Results

Hosted by Cal Poly

Saturday, September 30th

25 Yards

Dual Meet Format

FINAL TEAM SCORES

USC: 153

Cal Poly: 141

The Trojans stayed perfect this weekend as the USC men traveled to Cal Poly for the 2nd dual meet of the season. They brought home the victory with 153 points to Cal Poly’s 141 points. Patrick Mulcare was once again instrumental to their success, while Dylan Carter joined him in winning multiple individual races on Saturday.

Mulcare once again came away with the 200 back victory, showing off his back half speed in the process. He was the only man to break 1:50, cruising out in 53.68 and turning on the gas to bring it home in 53.23. Mulcare’s 2nd win came in the 400 IM, where he put up a 3:57.40 to outpace Cal Poly’s Mihail Amiorkov (4:00.08). In addition to his wins, he also took 2nd in the 100 back. Though he closed the gap on the 2nd 50, he came up just shy to freshman teammate Robert Glinta, an Olympic finalist, touching in 48.31 to Glinta’s 48.07.

In the 50 free, Dylan Carter charged to the wall to win by over half a second in 20.36. Carter’s 2nd win came in the 100 fly, where he put up a 47.10 to win it by over 2.5 seconds. The Trojans swept the sprint free events on Saturday, with Santo Condorelli and Ralf Tribuntsov battling for the 100 free win. Condorelli flipped with the lead, splitting 21.04 to Tribuntsov’s 21.84 at the 50, and was able to hold on for the win in 44.44 ahead of Tribuntsov’s 44.62.

Cal Poly’s Brian Whittington picked up a pair of individual wins in the breaststrokes. He led a 1-2 punch with teammate Brandon Nguyen in the 100 breast, touching in 56.07 to Nguyen’s 57.05. Whittington completed the breast sweep with his 2:03.79 in the 200 breast, once again leading a 1-2 finish with Nguyen (2:05.75).

PRESS RELEASE – SOUTHERN CAL:

Senior Dylan Carter and junior Patrick Mulcare captured two events each to lead the USC men’s swimming and diving team to its second road win in 24 hours, a 153-141 victory at Cal Poly on Saturday (Sept. 30).

Carter (20.36) and junior Kyle Grissom (20.99) went 1-2 in the 50y free and Carter won again in the 100y fly with a solid NCAA B cut of 47.10 with senior Ralf Tribuntsov second in 49.86.

Mulcare won the 200y back for the second day in a row with a 1:46.92 with senior Jon Knox second (1:50.30) and freshman Nikita Tretyakov touching third (1:51.26). Mulcare later claimed the 400y IM in 3:57.30.

Freshman Robert Glinta led a 1-2-3-4 finish in the 100y back (48.07) with Mulcare second (48.31), both with B cuts in the process. Knox (50.17) and junior Alex Valente (53.24) followed to the wall.

USC posted another sweep in the 100y free led by senior Santo Condorelli ‘s 44.44, 0.15 off a B cut. Tribuntsov was second (44.62) and Glinta third (45.27).

Freshman Jake Sannem notched USC’s first win of the meet, winning the 200y free in 1:40.49, edging Cal Poly’s Dominic Dalpiaz by 0.16.

The Trojans captured both relays, taking the 400y medley relay with Tribuntsov, junior Billy Monjay , Carter and Condorelli going 3:16.89 and then finishing the meet with a 1:22.04 to win the 200y free relay with Condorelli, Carter, Grissom and Tribuntsov.

PRESS RELEASE – CAL POLY:

SAN LUIS OBISPO— Sophomore Brian Whittingtonnotched two wins, while freshmen Alex Nikolaev & David Hudson, and senior Nolan Newland all picked up one win as the Cal Poly men’s swim team hosted USC Saturday in its first dual meet of the season.

Whittington won the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 56.07 and the 200-yard breaststroke with a time of 2:03.79. He was Cal Poly’s King of the Pool in Friday’s pentathlon against Cal. Senior Brandon Nguyen placed second in the 200-yard breaststroke with a time of 2:05.75.

Nikolaev won the 1000-yard freestyle with a time of 9:38.20. Senior Pearu Pold finished third in that event with a time of 9:47.43.

Newland won the 500-yard freestyle, finishing with a time of 4:37.11. Nikolaev also placed third in that event at 4:38.45.

Hudson won the 200-yard butterfly with a time of 1:50.47. Senior Zach Cootes finished third at 1:51.00.

Overall, Cal Poly had 16 swimmers finish in the top three of the 12 individual swimming events.

The Mustang team of Dominic Dalpiaz, Zack Allen, Tony Casaccia and Paul Rogers finished second in the 200-yard freestyle relay with a time of 1:23.04.

The Trojans won the meet 153-141.

Next Saturday, October 7, Cal Poly will host their annual Green vs. Gold Intrasquad exhibition. That will begin at 10 a.m. at Anderson Aquatic Center.