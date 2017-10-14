Michael Andrew Swims Best Time in 400y IM to Warm Up 2017-2018 Season

After years focused on sprints and the shorter IM races, including a World Championship in the 100 IM, an early season shift has come about for Michael Andrew in the new year. He opened his 2nd meet of the 2017-2018 season on Saturday with a best time in the 400 yard IM: an event he raced and broke many records in when younger, but hasn’t made a part of his repertoire of late.

He swam the event 3 times, in long course, in 2017 – at mid-season meets, including a best time of 4:26.24 at the Arena Pro Swim – Austin. In yards, he hadn’t gone a best time since his 2014 National Age Group Record swim of 3:52.08.

Racing at a Senior Circuit meet on Saturday in his home town of Lawrence, Kansas, Andrew posted a new lifetime best of 3:49.38 in the 400 yard IM. Not abandoning his more recently-traditional event schedule, he’s also scheduled to swim timed finals of the 200 IM, 100 fly, 50 free, and 100 breast this weekend.

Andrew opened his season two weeks ago swimming the 50 free (20.07), 200 free (1:39.85), and 200 back (1:45.28). The 200 backstroke is another event he hasn’t swum in a while – his last race was in yards was in 2014. His best time in that race is 1:43.15.

Andrew won 3 medals at the 2016 World Short Course Championships, including individual gold in the 100 IM, and is a 10-time World Junior Championships medalist. This summer in Indianapolis he won 3 individual gold and 2 individual bronze medals at the final international-level junior meet he was eligible for: the World Junior Championships.