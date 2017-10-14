Minnesota State Mavericks Sweep All Events over UW-Eau Claire

MINNESOTA STATE- MANKATO VS. UW EAU-CLAIRE

Friday, October 13th

McPhee Pool

Eau Claire, Wisconsin

Results

The Minnesota State Maverick women swept their way past the UWEC Bluegolds 234-64 on Friday to improve their 2017-18 record to 1-1.

Chelsea Calhoon, Lily Borgenheimer, and Maggie Knier came away undefeated over the course of the night. The three started off by teaming up with Taylor Bass to win the 200 medley relay (1:49.03). Knier and Borgenheimer teamed up with Meredith Cox and Cecilia Hake to take the 200 free relay in 1:41.17.

Individually, Calhoon won the 50 back (27.63), the 100 back (58.76), and the 200 IM (2:15.74). Borgenheimer took the 50 breast (31.37) and the 100 breast (1:09.10). Knier won the 50 free (24.80) and the 100 free (54.36).

Sari Mailey (1000 free: 11:36.09), Rachael Streit (500 free: 5:32.62), and Jessica Short (50 free: 25.36 and 200 IM: 2:17.81) each scored second-place finishes for UW-Eau Claire.

Minnesota State Press Release

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — The Minnesota State women’s swimming and diving team swept all 16 events against UW-Eau Claire Friday evening as the Mavericks bested the Blugolds by the score of 234-65. Minnesota State is now 1-1 this season in dual action.

MSU won both the 200-yard medley relay and the 200-yard freestyle relay events. The group of senior Chelsea Calhoon , freshman Lily Borgenheimer , senior Taylor Bass and sophomore Maggie Knier turned in a time of 1:49.03 in the 200-yard medley relay, while the quartet of freshman Meredith Cox , senior Cecilia Hake , Borgenheimer and Knier posted a time of 1:41.17 in the 200-yard freestyle relay.

Freshman diver Amanda Hernesman posted the top score in both the 1-meter and 3-meter diving events. Hernesman tallied a score of 230.85 in the 1-meter diving event and a score of 252.50 in the 3-meter diving event.

Calhoon paced the Mavericks with three first place finishes in individual events. Calhoon came out on top in the 50-yard backstroke (27.63), the 100-yard backstroke (58.76) and the 200-yard IM (2:15.74).

Four other Mavericks, including Bass, Borgenheimer, Knier and freshman Emelia Selky , each won two individual events. Bass posted the best times in both the 100-yard butterfly (59.40) and the 50-yard butterfly (27.06), while Borgenheimer finished the 50-yard breaststroke event with a time of 31.37 and the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:09.10. Knier’s wins came during the 50-yard freestyle (24.80) and the 100-yard freestyle (54.36), while Selky won both the 200-yard freestyle and the 500-yard freestyle events with times of 2:00.22 and 5:28.39, respectively.

Freshman Melina Cahnbley won the 1,000-yard freestyle event with a time of 11:26.68 as well.

The Mavericks return to action of Friday, Oct. 27, as they host the Augustana Vikings. The dual is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m.

UW-Eau Claire Press Release

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (Blugolds.com) – The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire women’s swimming and diving team kicked off the 2017-18 campaign with a dual with Minnesota-Mankato, falling by a score of 234-65.

Results

Sari Mailey (Sr. – Minnetrista, MN/Mound Westonka) took second in the 1000-yard freestyle (11:36.09) while Kate Stensberg (Fr. – Antigo, WI) was third (11:40.31). Mailey also took third in the 500-yard free (5:39.96).

Rachael Streit (Fr. – Lakeville, MN/South) took second in the 500-yard freestyle (5:32.62) was third in the 200-yard free (2:02.14).

Jessica Short (Jr. – Grafton, WI) was second in the 50-yard freestyle (25.36) and in the 200-yard IM (2:17.81) and was third in the 100-yard free (55.73).

The 200-yard free relay team of Short, Brittany Farr (Jr. – Madison, WI/James Madison Memorial), Emily Ries (Fr. – Eau Claire, WI/Memorial) and Samantha Senczyszyn (Jr. – Grafton, WI) took third with a time of 1:42.71 while Bailei Hughes (Sr. – Winona, MN/Winona) took third in the 3-meter dive (227.65).

The Blugolds will have a quick turnaround as they compete Saturday at UW-Oshkosh.