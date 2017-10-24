Nat’l HS Record-holder Andrew Schuler Sends Verbal Commitment to Yale

Zionsville, Indiana’s Andrew Schuler has announced his verbal commitment to the application process at Yale University.*

“I’m excited to announce my commitment to swim at Yale University! #boola”

Schuler swims for Zionsville Community High School and Zionsville Swim Club. He holds school records in the 200 IM and 100 fly, and is a member of the 200 medley relay team, along with Tyler Harmon, Brock Brown, and Jack Franzman, that broke the National Public School record and the Indiana State Meet record at the 2017 IHSAA Boys’ Swimming and Diving Championships. Schuler swam the butterfly leg (21.79) on the relay; he also led off the runner-up 400 free relay (46.19), and took home bronze medlas in the 200 IM (1:49.53) and 100 fly (49.17).

A two-time USA Swimming Scholastic All-American and NISCA All-American, Schuler was an A-finalist in the 100 breast (1:04.03), a B-finalist in the 50 breast (29.99) and 200 breast (2:21.82), and a C-finalist in the 200 IM (2:08.80), earning lifetime bests in all four events, at the 2017 NCSA Summer Championship.

Top SCY times:

200 IM – 1:48.71

100 breast – 55.56

200 breast – 2:02.75

100 fly – 48.99

Congratulations to Andrew Schuler on his commitment to Yale! @ZCSeagles pic.twitter.com/zM33RziyJk — Zionsville Swim Club (@ZSCEagles) October 6, 2017

