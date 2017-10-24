Cincinnati Earns Verbal from Freestyler Sydney St Rose-Finear

Sydney St Rose-Finear has announced her intention to swim for the University of Cincinnati in the class of 2022, joining verbal commits Ashley Mennenga, Camryn Streid, Kenzie Arens, and Olivia Schmelzer.

“Super excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim at University of Cincinnati!! I cannot wait to be at a school with such great people, swimming and academics! Big thanks to all my family, friends and coaches who helped me get here! #GoBearCats”

A senior at Wheatland-Chili High School in Scottsville, New York, St Rose-Finear swims year-round at Victor Swim Club. She is a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American and an Athlete Rep on the Niagara LSC Diversity and Inclusion Committee.

St Rose-Finear specializes in mid-distance freestyle but swims the entire range, from the 50 to the mile. She also swims backstroke. She won the 400 free and took home a U.S. Open cut (4:19.91) at Geneva Futures this summer; she also went best times in the 1500 (17:30.72), 800 (9:09.45), and 200 (2:04.86) free, and earned a Winter Juniors cut in the 200. St Rose-Finear placed in the top 3 in all the freestyle events from the 200 through the 1500/1650 at both the LCM and SCY versions of the Niagara LSC Championships this year. Her best times in the 500 and 1650 would have scored at the 2017 AAC Championships.

Top SCY times:

200 free – 1:52.34

500 free – 4:57.63

1000 free – 10:10.85

1650 free – 17:25.96

