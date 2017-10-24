DART’s Kailee Nabeta Makes Verbal Commitment to Boise State

Sacramento, California’s Kailee Nabeta has verbally committed to Boise State University for the 2018-19 season, joining Ariane Skeggs and Lauren Vitort in the class of 2022.

“I am so excited to be apart of the Boise State family! I look forward to working with Coach Jeremy and Coach Meghan for the next four years of my swim career. Thank you everyone who has helped me get to the position that I am in now. I am very happy and grateful for the support. GO BRONCOS!!! 🔸🔹🐴🔸🔹” [sic]

Nabeta is a two-time USA Scholastic All-American and NISCA All-American from Rio Americano High School. She was runner-up in the 50 free (23.51) and took fifth in the 100 back (56.19) at the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Championships. She also led off the Rio Americano 400 free relay with a lifetime best time of 50.88. The following week she placed seventh in the 50 free at the California State Meet, clocking a personal-best 23.42. She swam the backstroke, too, finishing 20th in prelims.

Nabeta swims year-round for Davis Aquadarts Racing Team. She had a very successful long course campaign, wrapping up with 6 new personal bests at NCSA Summer Championship: 50/100/200 free, 50 back, and 50/100 breast. She made finals in the 50 free and the 50/100/200 breast, and earned her first Juniors cuts in the 100 breast (1:14.25) and 200 breast (2:40.06).

Nabeta would have added to the Broncos’ winning score at the 2017 Mountain West Conference Championships in the 50 free (C final), 100 free (B final), 100 breast (C final), 200 breast (B final), and 100 back (C final).

Top SCY times:

50 free 23.42

100 free 50.88

100 breast 1:04.09

200 breast 2:17.86

100 back 55.61

